The Purge Trends After Republican National Convention
Last night, the Republican National Convention began. The series of speeches delivered by President Donald J. Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., and others may not have had the effect with some voters that the GOP was expecting. Somehow, the message delivered during night one fo the Republican National Convention led to The Purge trending on Twitter. The Purge, if you're unaware, is a series of dystopian horror movies in which all crime is legal for one night a year, leading to some truly grisly acts. It is unlikely to be a movie that any politician would want to be associated with their platform or campaign.
Former Arrow star Colton Haynes got in on the trend, putting out a video of himself realizing the Purge was on and that he needed to get out while he still had the chance. Others posted similarly. Keep reading to see some of the reactions to The Purge trending following the first night of the Republican National Convention.
What do you think of The Purge trending after night one of the Republican National Convention? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section. The Republican National Convention continues tonight and throughout the rest of the week.
Colton Haynes
prevnext
#BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/fu3alhaZWI— Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) August 25, 2020
Uh Oh
prevnext
Why does this look like its from the Purge! https://t.co/OT985ztCYx— Travis (@_TRAV23) August 25, 2020
It's Time
prevnext
mmmm yes time for The Purge pic.twitter.com/tPKffG6GFD— Marcus Fox (@titanatf0) August 25, 2020
Quite a List
prevnext
Amazing. I wake up and see "cocaine," "Adderall," "the purge," and "Uncle Tom" all trending, and I immediately know they're all connected to the #RNCConvention2020.— Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) August 25, 2020
Bring it On
prevnext
Bet So The Purge Trending And is Happening Bet fine by me I Got Some People I Gotta "Take Out" pic.twitter.com/uoljUMaqun— BidDaddyJord01 (@APotatoChipJr1) August 25, 2020
B-Version
prevnext
If you watched the B-version of “the Purge” last night and walked away believing that Joe Biden is the second coming of Fidel Castro, then you should probably call 911 immediately. You need to get the Kool-Aid pumped from your stomach ASAP! #RNChaos— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) August 25, 2020
What the Hell?
prevnext
I went to bed early because I was mentally exhausted. But I woke up to Lovely Bones, The Purge, and Uncle Tom trending. What the hell happened while I was sleeping? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ce0CpzloaQ— Monica Chapman (@Muchalu) August 25, 2020
Got to Sleep
prevnext
Mfs tryna sleep and I see The Purge trending??!! pic.twitter.com/QOUTSe4swL— Kayla Marie (@_thekaylamarie) August 25, 2020
wtf
prevnext
Bro, why tf is the purge, uncle tom, and cocaine treading in the untied states???? pic.twitter.com/DFhGxA16q3— Kiara M (@kjaythagreatest) August 25, 2020
Goodbye
prev
The purge is trending, the lovely bones is trending, cocaine is trending, adderall is trending i— pic.twitter.com/JwVmnBmsEI— Cola (@Torrian_) August 25, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.