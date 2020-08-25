The Purge Trends After Republican National Convention

Last night, the Republican National Convention began. The series of speeches delivered by President Donald J. Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., and others may not have had the effect with some voters that the GOP was expecting. Somehow, the message delivered during night one fo the Republican National Convention led to The Purge trending on Twitter. The Purge, if you're unaware, is a series of dystopian horror movies in which all crime is legal for one night a year, leading to some truly grisly acts. It is unlikely to be a movie that any politician would want to be associated with their platform or campaign.

Former Arrow star Colton Haynes got in on the trend, putting out a video of himself realizing the Purge was on and that he needed to get out while he still had the chance. Others posted similarly. Keep reading to see some of the reactions to The Purge trending following the first night of the Republican National Convention.

What do you think of The Purge trending after night one of the Republican National Convention? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section. The Republican National Convention continues tonight and throughout the rest of the week.