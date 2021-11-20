The Rock and Rawson Marshall Thurber Celebrate 150 Million People Watching Red Notice

Red Notice is the new action/comedy from director Rawson Marshall Thurber that hit Netflix last week. The movie stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot in a worldwide adventure about art thieves. Despite the movie’s poor critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences seem to be loving the new flick. Not only does Red Notice currently have a 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it also had Netflix’s biggest opening day for any film. According to a new Instagram post from Johnson, the movie is also on its way to becoming the most-watched movie on Netflix. In a new video, Johnson and Thurber celebrated the fact that Red Notice has been watched by 150 million people.

“Wow 🙏🏾 me and @rawsonthurber (writer, director, creator of RED NOTICE💎) were TRULY SURPRISED, coming home to this tonight from our beautiful families!!! 🎈🎈CONGRATULATIONS 🎈🎈 Our RED NOTICE movie is on its way to becoming the MOST WATCHED MOVIE IN THE HISTORY OF NETFLIX!!! 🔥🔥 In our opening weekend alone, OVER 150 MILLION PEOPLE WATCHED RED NOTICE.🔥🔥 And ABSOLUTELY LOVED IT with a MASSIVE 92% AUDIENCE SCORE 🌍 We’re blessed and grateful boys ~ @laurenhashianofficial @sarahkthurber you’re our f’n ROCKSTARS and Jazzy, Kensie, Tia, Sutton we love you with all we got!! ❤️THANK YOU EVERYONE WORLDWIDE for loving RED NOTICE💎🙏🏾 And SCROLL LEFT and this is what happens to the innocent balloons when Rawson drinks too much @teremana……. #anus,” Johnson wrote. You can check out his video below:

Thurber recently spoke with Empire Magazine about working with the Red Notice cast. “I mean, talk about charisma,” Thurber shared. “So what does happen when you get Deadpool, Wonder Woman, and Black Adam in the immediate vicinity of one another? I feel very, very fortunate. It’s a little bit like directorial cheating, having all three of them together in the same frame. Chemistry is just not a function of writing or even directing – it’s a function of casting. You either have it or you don’t. And those guys have something special.”

In Red Notice, Johnson’s federal agent character is on the hunt for Reynolds’ art thief. “[Dwayne plays an] FBI profiler who specializes in art crime,” Thurber explained. “He is on the hunt for Ryan Reynolds, who plays the most wanted art thief in the world. Gal Gadot plays this mysterious figure in the art world. As the say… high-jinks ensue.”

Red Notice is now streaming on Netflix.