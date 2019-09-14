The Rock Celebrates Being Nominated For Five People’s Choice Awards

The nominees for the 45th E! People’s Choice Awards were announced last week and included big names such as Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, and Spider-Man: Far From Home. However, Marvel isn’t the only one to get multiple shout-outs from People. Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock is also nominated five times, and he recently took to Instagram to celebrate the news. The actor is up for The Male Movie Star 0f 2019 and The Action Movie Star of 2019 for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. He’s also up for The Comedy Movie Star of 2019 for his appearance in Fighting with My Family, which he also produced, and Hobbs & Shaw is up for both The Movie of 2019 and The Action Movie of 2019.

“Wow I was just nominated for FIVE People’s Choice Awards. I think 🤔 it’s a new personal record. Always shake my head and smile at stuff like this, as my focus is always about putting in the work to deliver for the people. Never expect it, but if it happens I also never take it for granted cos it’s pretty damn cool 😎✊🏾 Thank you everyone!! #votenow #peopleschoice #5x,” Johnsons wrote.

Many people commented on the post to congratulate him:

“LOVE. IT. 🔥🔥🔥👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Congratulations Brother,” @flynnpictureco replied.

“Congratulations Uso! When you work as hard as you do with unwavering focus and a pure heart , it’s almost inevitable that you’ll be recognized, rewarded and awarded 🤗 5 nominations in one event is a testament to the volume of that hard work you put in,” @samoanstuntman wrote.

“YES!! Congratulations!!!! Always putting in the work 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 PS. I am not surprised you work SO HARD- WELL DESERVED✨✨🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆,” @sulemcalderon added.

To vote, head over the E! People’s Choice Awards site.

The People’s Choice Awards will take place November 10 with voting open until October 18.