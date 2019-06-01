The Rock Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Jungle Cruise

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock is a busy man. The actor has Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw coming out in August, he just wrapped filming the sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and is now in production for the upcoming Disney movie Jungle Cruise, which is based on the Disneyland ride of the same name. Johnson frequently posts behind-the-scenes photos from his various projects, and has recently been treating fans to pictures of his new Jungle Cruise character, Skipper Frank.

“May, 2019. The mana was real. Shooting a scene I will never forget for our DISNEY’S JUNGLE CRUISE. When you see the movie, this image will make sense and scene will come alive. Til’ then I’ll just keep on lookin’ like I see a big ass plate of flying chocolate chip cookies with a tequila chaser. #SkipperFrank #TheBackside #JungleCruise,” Johnson wrote.

Many fans commented on the post, clearly enjoying seeing The Rock in costume.

“Nice retro look,” @dinesh.bhati.01 wrote.

“I really thought the rock was Jack Kelly from Newsies,” @marcusss.sabre joked.

“What can’t you do?!,” @thecandacesmith asked.

“He may be a skipper, but he will never skip the gym,” @aramismerlin joked.

In addition to Johnson, the upcoming Disney flick is set to star Emily Blunt, Jesse Plemons, Édgar Ramírez, Paul Giamatti, and Jack Whitehall. The IMDb plot description describes the new movie as being “based on Disneyland’s theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles, but with a supernatural element.”

Jungle Cruise is expected to hit theaters on July 24, 2020. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw opens in theaters this year on August 2nd, and Jumanji 3 will be released on December 13th.