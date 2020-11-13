The Rock Shares Flashback Photo of When He Was 7 Years Old

✖

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock has been on a roller coaster these last couple of months. The star recently shared that he and his family had tested positive for COVID-19. He told fans it was one of the most challenging and difficult things he'd ever personally had to endure. Thankfully, everyone recovered, and the actor was able to celebrate some fun news: he became the most followed man on Instagram in America. Johnson has not been disappointing his 200 million followers. In fact, he just took to the social media site to share an adorable throwback photo.

"Throwback to 7 years old in Hawaii and just drippin’ cool with my buck teeth, aloha shirt and WTF is going on with my afro matted down on one side!? No way this stud doesn’t grow up to become Sexiest Man Alive," Johnson wrote. You can view the image in the post below:

Johnson's latest project has been filming Red Notice with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in Atlanta. The actor recently revealed the movie set has "most aggressive health and safety COVID measures in all of Hollywood." The Netflix movie is being written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber who also directed Johnson in Central Intelligence and Skyscraper.

Back in March, Johnson revealed that Red Notice is Netflix's biggest investment to date, saying, "Our movie, Red Notice (about the world's greatest art thief, an FBI profiler and the world's greatest con man) is the biggest investment Netflix has made thus far. Thank you for the trust and commitment. My handshake is my word. Our accountability to Ted [Sarandos] & his team to deliver for Netflix and most importantly, deliver something great for my one and only boss - the audience/consumer worldwide. Let's get back to work. This is a fun one."

Johnson will also soon begin filming his DC debut, Black Adam. Producer Hiram Garcia, who works with Johnson on all of his big-screen projects as part of their Seven Bucks Productions house, recently revealed when filming is expected to begin on the movie. "We’re going to start filming sometime in the first quarter of next year," Garcia told Variety.

Black Adam is currently set to premiere in theaters on December 22, 2021, and Red Notice is also expected to be released sometime next year.