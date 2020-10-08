The Rock Passes 200 Million Instagram Followers, Becoming Most Followed Man in America

✖

Everyone knows that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the most popular people on the entire planet, but he now has the stats to prove it. On Thursday, news arrived that Johnson had passed 200 million followers on Instagram, making him the most-followed American man on the social media platform. When you add in the numbers from other social media sites, Johnson has more than 300 million followers. To celebrate the occasion, The Rock took to his Instagram to share a toast, as well as a life lesson.

"Lesson I learned, as I just surged past 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS," Johnson wrote in the post. "Here's what I've learned these past few weeks and maybe, you can find value in this take away and apply it to your own life. Always speak your truth. And when you do speak your truth - do you best to speak with dignity, compassion, respect, poise, and empathy. Even when the conversation gets uncomfortable - when you approach with respect and care - on the other side of discomfort is clarity and progress."

Johnson went on to thank all of his followers and fans for allowing him the space to speak his truth, even if it made some people uncomfortable.

"THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU, for giving me the space to speak my truth," he continued. "You have my word, I'll always do my best to speak my truth with dignity, respect, empathy, and GRATITUDE. That's my lesson I've learned. And the result of speaking my truth is that I was just informed, I've surged past and blown by 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS on Instagram and over 300 MILLION FOLLOWERS across all platforms - officially becoming The #1 followed man in America. The #1 followed American man in the world. And most importantly, the #1 daddy at home."

It took around an hour for the video to be viewed more than one million times.