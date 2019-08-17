The Rock Shares Hilarious Video with His “Sexy” Wax Figure

The Rock AKA Dwayne Johnson‘s Instagram account is quite possibly one of the most enjoyable things about social media. The actor is constantly updating fans on what he’s been up to, plugging movies, and sharing stories. All of his posts are extremely joyous, and his latest update is no exception. The star of Hobbs & Shaw recently posted a video with his new Madame Tussauds wax figure.

“Cheers you sexy SOB,” Johnson wrote. “A very cool honor to have multiple Dwayne Johnsons have a presence at the world renowned @madametussauds. One sexy DJ will have full time residency in London, while the other sexy DJ will travel Asia and the world, starting at #MadameTussaudsBeijing. So I invite you all to come hang out with me, take some fun selfies, raise a glass and toast to hard work, gratitude and the words I NEVER hear when people meet me for the first time, I thought you’d be bigger, Rock!? 😄 Thanks again, Madame Tussauds. Cool honor,” he added.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The attached video shows Johnson calling his new double “handsome,” “sexy,” “strapping,” and jokes that he smells good “just like the real thing.”

Many people commented on the post:

“This is epic! How was it meeting The Rock for the 1st time?,” @sangita.patel joked.

“Perfect just like you,” @nicomartello78 wrote.

“God!! it looks like just you,” @yreginaaa_ pointed out.

This may seem obvious, but there have been some disastrous wax figures in the past. For example, a museum in Ireland caught a lot of flak earlier this year for a statue that was supposed to be of Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen.

Currently, you can catch the real Johnson on the big screen in Hobbs & Shaw, which also stars Jason Statham, Vanessa Kirby, Idris Elba, Eiza González, and Eddie Marsan. The film was directed by David Leitch, who also helmed Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is now playing in theaters.