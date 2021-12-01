The Suicide Squad Star David Dastmalchian Cast in Boston Strangler Movie

Fan-favorite actor David Dastmalchian has officially found his latest project. On Tuesday, it was announced (via The Hollywood Reporter) that Dastmalchian would be joining the cast of Boston Strangler, a 20th Century Studios film based on the infamous string of murders of the same name. While it is unclear who Dastmalchian is playing in the film, it is being described as a “pivotal, undisclosed role.” Dastmalchian most recently appeared in Dune as Piter De Vries, and The Suicide Squad as Abner Krill / Polka-Dot Man. The cast of Boston Strangler will also include Kiera Knightley, Carrie Coon, Alessandro Nivola, and Chris Cooper.

Boston Strangler follows the gruesome killings that rocked Boston from 1962-64 and left at least 11 women dead. The film centers on Loretta McLaughlin (Knightley), the reporter who broke the story of the strangler. Along with reporter Jean Cole, McLaughlin challenged the sexism of the era, pursuing the story at personal risk and uncovering corruption that cast doubt on the identity of the strangler.

Scott Free’s Ridley Scott, Kevin Walsh and Michael Pruss are producing Boston Strangler with LuckyChap Entertainment’s Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara.

Dastmalchian’s filmography also includes The Dark Knight, the Ant-Man films, and a stint on The Flash. With The Suicide Squad, the actors talents were showcased in a new way — in a role that the film’s writer and director, James Gunn, apparently wrote just for him.

“The last four years, it’s become much more of a thing,” Dastmalchian said of getting characters written for him in an interview with Vulture earlier this year. “I don’t know if that’s because I’m such a specific type of individual. Although I like to think that I can disappear into any character, my face is a very specific look. My voice is particular. It’s such a miracle that people in the last several years have begun to think of me for something. I did a series a few years ago called Reprisal and the showrunner Josh Corbin, when he met me, was immediately like, ‘I had you in my book when I was developing this show.’ And Denis, when he was sculpting his vision of Piter, I don’t know if he necessarily envisioned me for it, but when he called me to tell me he wanted me to be in the film, he seemed to think I was the right person. It’s weird. I used to hear about actors who got these offers out of the blue and I thought, Oh man, that must be nice. And I’m getting to experience that. It’s like winning the lottery as an actor.”

