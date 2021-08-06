The Suicide Squad Director Teases Big Things From Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Performance

✖

Fans are eager to see James Gunn's take on a rag-tag team of supervillains in The Suicide Squad, which will take the classic DC Comics franchise into a volatile new direction with a few returning faces. Actors like Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and Joel Kinnaman are reprising their roles from the first film, but many fans are eager to see what's next for Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn after her detour in last year's fan-favorite Birds of Prey. And it turns out she could be one of the most exciting members of The Suicide Squad, according to Gunn himself.

During a brief question-and-answer session with fans on social media, Gunn was asked which character he's most excited for fans to see. While throwing some credit to his brother Sean Gunn's portrayal as Weasel, Robbie's latest run-in DC got the biggest endorsement.

It's hard to choose only one, but I can't wait for people to see where Margot has gone with Harley. And Weasel is really something to behold. https://t.co/ZoLLdMWRAZ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 13, 2021

Robbie herself teased what fans can expect from The Suicide Squad. During a discussion for DC FanDome last year, Robbie teased a massive spectacle that's fit for a Quinn.

"I don't want to give it away. When you watch the movie, it's probably about halfway through. There's an insane sequence that Harley does which was one of the most difficult things I've ever shot onscreen," explained Robbie. "And we shot it in like four days and I remember looking at the schedule and being like 'Oh my god, we're not going to be able to do this. This is gonna be impossible.' And we did it, but it was hard, and I was beat up by the end of it, like really beat up. But James was actually just texting me before and he said that scene looks amazing. That whole sequence apparently looks really cool, so when you see the movie, you'll know exactly what I'm talking about."

Robbie seems to relish in taking Harley Quinn in completely different directions with each project. During a promo event for FanDome, she expressed excitement at continuing to play this character on the big screen.

“I always have such a ball playing Harley Quinn. Every time I’ve done it, I learn new things about her, and this movie’s no different," Robbie said. "When Harley’s put in a different group of people, and put in a different place, you’re going to see different aspects of her personality coming out, depending on how she feels about those people or the things she’s doing. So you get to see new sides of Harley again, and she’s in a new group of people, a big group of people, and it’s insane. As always, it’s crazy fun.”

Fans will get to see Harley Quinn's return in The Suicide Squad when it premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.