The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Confirms Some Characters Will Be More Showcased Than Others

✖

James Gunn took some time today to answer fan questions about The Suicide Squad on social media. The director talked about all things DC and shared what influenced his upcoming movie. The Suicide Squad has a huge, star-studded cast which means folks are curious if some characters will be more showcased than others. While Gunn assures fans all of the characters will have some depth, he admits some will be featured in the film more than others.

"Will certain characters have more focus and development than the other members?," @Massive_Peace asked. "Yes. I hope all characters are fully developed - and this group of actors was just up & down amazing no matter how much screen time they had - but we definitely spend much more time with some characters than others," Gun replied. You can check out the tweet thread below:

Yes. I hope all characters are fully developed - and this group of actors was just up & down amazing no matter how much screen time they had - but we definitely spend much more time with some characters than others. https://t.co/gXYYfCmNVg — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 13, 2021

Last month, Gunn was also asked about the movie's trailer and he teased, "Sorry. I’m working on it. I’ve had my hands full. It will be worth the wait." He also confirmed on Twitter that you do not have to see David Ayer's Suicide Squad (2016) to understand what's happening in his new movie.

The Suicide Squad's cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as Tok, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role. It was also recently announced that Sylvester Stallone has a part in the upcoming movie.

Gunn is also currently filming Peacemaker, a spin-off series for HBO Max set to star John Cena.

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn previously said of the spinoff series. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.