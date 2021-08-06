The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Shares the Movie’s Biggest Influences

✖

James Gunn is currently in Canada filming Peacemaker, the new HBO Max series that is set to star John Cena in the titular role and tie-in with Gunn's upcoming movie, The Suicide Squad. The director may be busy making a series, but that's not stopping him from answering some fan questions on social media. The director has a thread going on Twitter today where he's sharing information about his upcoming DC movie. One fan asked, "James, would you say that the [John] Ostrander run is the biggest influence in your version? Any cameos that you can't tell us about?" You can check out Gunn's reply below...

"Without a doubt, John Ostrander's Suicide Squad is the biggest influence on the film (along with Aldrich's The Dirty Dozen). John's a good actor too, playing Dr. Fitzgibbon in the movie. We had a huge poster of this in our production office while shooting," Gunn replied. You can check out the tweet below:

The Suicide Squad's cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as Tok, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role. It was also recently announced that Sylvester Stallone has a part in the upcoming movie.

"I mean, I can't wait to see it," Kinnaman recently told CBR. "When I read the script, like, every page, every page of the script made me laugh. It's just the silliest, most violent, and at times, it's really moving. Just an absolutely ridiculous story. It's... yeah, you know, honestly, I think people are gonna love it. I really do. I think it's gonna be a very, very appreciated film."

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.