The Suicide Squad’s James Gunn Wants Other DC Directors to Visit Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Set

James Gunn is known for helming Guardians of the Galaxy, but the director recently made the switch to DC to direct The Suicide Squad. Earlier this week, Gunn shared that Marvel Studios boss, Kevin Feige, paid a visit to The Suicide Squad set, and explained that "there isn't the enmity behind the scenes like there is in the fan community." This comment received some backlash, so Gunn clarified, "I think by far the majority of folks in the fan community are accepting, cool people. But to say there isn’t a lot of unnecessary fractiousness between some Marvel & DC fans would be denial, ignorance, or dishonesty." In another recent tweet, Gunn revealed that he'd love for some of the other DC directors to visit him on the set of the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

"Can a DC executive or director like Zack Snyder be on a Marvel movie set,” @scarykira wondered. "Sure. I’d love to have @JimLee, @ZackSnyder, @PattyJenks, James Wan, @DavidAyerMovies,

@ponysmasher, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong, or any of the people I really dig from the DC side of my life visit the set of #GotGVol3. They’re invited for sure,” Gunn shared. You can check out the interaction below:

In the comments of his previous post, someone asked, “You really took [Kevin Feige], the architect of the MCU, to the set? How did Warner even allow that?” Gunn replied, “They were fine with it. They all know each other and get along."

Gunn recently had to spend some time debunking filming rumors. Despite production on films around the world temporarily halting due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Internet started fluttering about with word that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could start filming within the year. However, the film probably won't start production by then for a variety of reasons. Even before productions were forced back, Guardians 3 was far from production due to Gunn's prior commitments with The Suicide Squad. Not only does the threequel not have a release date from Marvel Studios, but Gunn himself has confirmed time and time again he will finish all work on The Suicide Squad prior to starting production on Guardians 3.

The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021.