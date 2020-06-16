The Suicide Squad: Another Look At Logo Revealed

✖

In preparation for the DC FanDome event, Warner Bros. and DC Films have revealed another look at the logo for The Suicide Squad movie. It is the same logo which was used when director James Gunn revealed the cast for the film and one which is consistent of the John Ostrander comic book run under the same title. As it turns out, John Ostrander's Suicide Squad comic run is what drew Gunn to this story, in the first place. The film will be assembling its cast, crew, and exclusive looks for the upcoming DC FanDome event which is scheduled to take place on August 22.

"I cannot wait for this," Gunn said in a comment on Instagram. "The cast and I will be there and we're planning so much cool stuff." There is also a chance that a look at The Suicide Squad will be revealed when Inception hits theaters on July 17, as Warner Bros. has promised a special look at the upcoming slate of films which will be attached to the re-release of the Christopher Nolan film.

The official Suicide Squad Twitter account shared the DC FanDome promo video with the logo for The Suicide Squad. You can see it in the tweet embedded below!

Welcome to the #DCFanDome. This is going to be BIG! Explore every corner of the DC Multiverse with a Global Virtual Experience on August 22. https://t.co/03Tma9uOc2 @DCComics pic.twitter.com/xF86mgTXbS — Suicide Squad (@SuicideSquadWB) June 16, 2020

DC describes FanDome as "an unprecedented opportunity to hear from the casts and creators behind your favorite feature films and TV series, including: Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, the Snyder Cut, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders and, coming this fall to theaters worldwide, Wonder Woman 1984." All of this content will be virtually housed in 6 different, fully-programmed areas inside the virtual DC FanDome: “Hall of Heroes” (Main Hall), DC WatchVerse, DC YouVerse, DC KidsVerse, DC InsiderVerse and DC FunVerse. Content will be available in 10 languages including English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Brazil Portuguese, Korean, Japanese and Chinese. Additionally, content programmed from specific countries will be in their native language.

With no tickets necessary and a wide variety of languages simulcasting news, FanDome might be the most accessible event for the largest number of people that DC or Marvel has ever put on.

The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters in August of 2021.

