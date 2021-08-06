The Suicide Squad Star Storm Reid Teases New Details, Praises Idris Elba

✖

We're gradually getting closer to the debut of The Suicide Squad, and it's clear that the film will have a lot of DC Comics surprises in store. One of the biggest draws of the film thus far has been its star-studded ensemble cast, each of whom is expected to play an unconventional role in the James Gunn-helmed film. Among those is Euphoria and A Wrinkle in Time star Storm Reid, who is expected to play the daughter of Idris Elba's Bloodsport. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Reid teased what she could about her role, which was previously confirmed to be named Tyla.

"I don't know who I play, her name is Tyla, that's what I can give you, but I actually saw a little bit of it in ADR and it looks incredible, so that is all I can say," Reid revealed. "I don't want to get in trouble but I am super excited to be a part of it."

"It's a fun one, it's different from the first one but I think it's going to take people on a ride and there are a lot of twists and turns and surprises and as far as my character goes. She's a little spicy, so you guys can expect a little bit of spiciness from her," Reid teased. "...I feel like it's something I can tap into because she's just a little sassy and has a little bit of swag, so I feel like she kind of related to me a little bit."

Reid also spoke about working alongside Elba, calling him "the nicest person to work with."

"He is incredible, he's the nicest person to work with but also so focused," Reid explained. "It's so crazy how he can, like, go in and out. He would be his character, and his character is, like, serious and then they would call cut and he would just go back into conversation and laugh and talk and I'm like, this guy is incredible. So he definitely kept me on my toes but we had a great time."

The Suicide Squad will follow a ragtag roster of antiheroes and supervillains from the DC canon, and will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.