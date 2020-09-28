The Suicide Squad Star Sean Gunn Reveals Biggest Difference Between Weasel and Marvel’s Rocket Raccoon

✖

Sean Gunn's the latest actor to cross the aisle from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the DC Extended Universe. Pulling double duty in the MCU between being the on-set Rocket Raccoon and Kraglin, the actor will play Weasel in his brother James' The Suicide Squad when it's released next year. In a recent chat with The Movie Dweeb, Gunn explained the difference between playing two CGI-created characters.

"It was interesting because the work I’ve done as Rocket Raccoon is much different, it’s motion reference and it’s a different sort of process by which they put the character together," the actor told the web show. "But for Weasel, I’m just doing the real mo-cap where I have on the balls and lights and colors and they were really capturing everything I did, which was awesome."

The main difference, as Gunn says, is pretty self-explanatory. While playing Rocket, the actor walks about set and interacts with the other cast members, only to be removed completely from the final project. Instead of serving as the base for a computer-generated asset, he's only there for the visual effects vendor to reference height and, to an extent, expressions. With Weasel, however, he has the pajama-like suit on and will, in fact, serve as the base for the aforementioned assets.

"As the Weasel, I think I got a lot of love for the character, and I hope that audiences do too. I’m going to let you decide where Weasel falls on that [gross] spectrum," Gunn added. "That’s all my brother, but yeah, no, this is not a man in a Weasel outfit. This is an anthropomorphic Weasel. You gotta see it, it’s not even like a hybrid. He’s pretty much just a huge weasel in a little bit of a man’s body."

Joining Gunn as Weasel is a star-studded cast including Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, John Cena as Peacemaker, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang Idris Elba as Bloodsport, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as Tok, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad is set for release on August 6, 2021 while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to set a release date.

