The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Confirms It’s Pulling From Even More Games in the Series (And We Can’t Wait)

Sonic and Mario are arguably the greatest rivals in video game history. Whatever Nintendo does with its plumber, Sega tries to one-up its competitor using its blue hedgehog with a need for speed. But the battle isn’t only taking place in the video game arena. After the success of Sonic’s first big-screen movie, Nintendo fast-tracked an animated version of The Super Mario Bros. Unsurprisingly, it became a worldwide phenomenon, grossing over $1.3 billion at the box office. The powers that be wasted no time getting a sequel in the pipeline, and while it took a while for details about its story to surface, the wait was worth it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Super Mario Bros. Movie‘s sequel will adapt one of the most popular games in the series, Super Mario Galaxy, which sees Mario leave Mushroom Kingdom behind in order to protect not only his planet but many others. The trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie confirms that the game’s villain, Bowser Jr., is about to make his movie debut, but he won’t go unchecked, as another fan-favorite, Princess Rosalina, is set to fight the good fight.

What’s easy to overlook while watching Princess Peach kick butt and Mario refuse to give Bowser the time of day is that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer teases some of the other galaxies that the heroes will travel to, including Drip Drop Galaxy. However, there’s one location in the first look that doesn’t appear in the movie’s namesake. In fact, it’s from another game that many thought would be next in line for an adaptation.

Explore new worlds. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is only in theaters April 2026. pic.twitter.com/SZLY2loN1H — The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (@supermariomovie) November 14, 2025

In the trailer, Mario and Luigi ride dirtbikes across a desert terrain and pass by what appears to be an upside-down pyramid. Well, a new poster for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie confirms that the location is none other than Super Mario Odyssey‘s Tostarena, home of the Tostarenans, who also appear in the image. While it might seem odd for a movie that adapts a game with dozens of unique planets to borrow one from another title, Nintendo may have a very good reason for wanting to race to the finish line.

Nintendo Might Have Something Bigger in Mind Than a Super Mario Odyssey Movie

As great as it would be for Mario to meet up with Cappy and stick it to Bowser one more time, an Odyssey movie would cover familiar ground, as its main story focuses on the leader of the Koopa Army kidnapping Peach once again. By incorporating some of Odyssey‘s elements into The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Nintendo will have more freedom moving forward.

The theory that everyone wants to see come to fruition is that Nintendo is building toward a Super Smash Bros. movie. More than a few characters from those games appear in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and its sequel could very well add a few more. Nobody at Nintendo has confirmed plans for the crossover of all crossovers, but it’s hard to rule out that the stage is being set for it.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie hits theaters on April 3, 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!