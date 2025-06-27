Every 3D Super Mario Game Ranked From Worst to Best

Super Mario has been an integral part of the gaming landscape for almost as long as gaming has been in existence. Mario got his original debut back during the original Donkey Kong game, released on arcade machines in 1981. Back then, he was known only as Jumpman and would platform and climb ladders to rescue Pauline from Donkey Kong.

Since his debut, Mario has undergone a lot of changes over the years, most notably by making the jump to 3D. In the 3D space, here is our ranking of every Super Mario game from worst to best.

5) Super Mario Galaxy 2

Super Mario Galaxy 2 is the follow-up title to the successful Super Mario Galaxy. Super Mario Galaxy 2 was released in 2010 and came out on the Wii. It was originally planned as an updated version of Super Mario Galaxy, but was eventually built out as a standalone sequel within the series.

Super Mario Galaxy 2, while a fun family adventure, realistically didn’t offer that much in terms of innovation when compared to the original Super Mario Galaxy. The core mechanics of platforming on various clusters of 3D planets that make up a galaxy remain integral. Players are still required to collect Power Stars and utilize the Star Pointer to collect and shoot Star Bits. Gravitational mechanics are still in play, with very few other new additions in Super Mario Galaxy 2. The most noteworthy new feature is the inclusion of riding Yoshi and utilizing Yoshi’s tongue to strike enemies or receive power boosts through what Yoshi eats.

Despite offering the least in terms of innovation within the 3D Mario realm, Super Mario Galaxy 2 is still well worth playing. That said, it is the lowest-ranked game against other Mario titles that offered audiences a holistically new experience.

4) Super Mario Sunshine

Super Mario Sunshine had heavy shoes to fill with the success of Super Mario 64. Fortunately, those shoes were filled quite exceptionally. Super Mario Sunshine sold over five million copies on the Nintendo GameCube.

A large appeal to Super Mario Sunshine was bringing a new novelty to the Mario franchise with the F.L.U.D.D. (Flash Liquidizer Ultra Dousing Device) game mechanic. The F.L.U.D.D. system was introduced as a means for cleaning the Isle Delfino from the toxic slime that covers the island. Additionally, F.L.U.D.D. allows Mario the ability to hover, clean toxic sludge, attack enemies, and activate various switches and other mechanisms. Similar to other 3D Mario titles, new levels can be entered and require the collection of an intrinsic item, the Shine Sprites, to progress in the narrative.

A perhaps overlooked feature of what Super Mario Sunshine offers is the new characters that became canon to the franchise. Characters like Petey Piranha and Shadow Mario were first introduced in Super Mario Sunshine. Separately, by having successfully introduced the F.L.U.D.D. mechanic, this would open the door for more experimentation with Mario gameplay mechanics that come in subsequent titles.

3) Super Mario Galaxy

Super Mario in space! Super Mario Galaxy offered the first opportunity to see Mario truly in an out-of-this-world environment after the kidnapping of Peach by, you guessed it, the King of all Koopas – Bowser. The game’s central hub revolves around the Comet Observatory, which is the spaceship that brings Mario through and across each of the different Galaxies in the game.

With Mario in space, gravitational forces become an integral mechanic to the game’s core loop, with those gravitational forces allowing Mario to fall from one planetary body to another, and circumnavigate different planets right-side up, upside down, and everything in between. With Super Mario Galaxy’s debut on the Nintendo Wii, the Wii Remote and Nunchuk introduced the Star Pointer that allows for the collection of Star Bits to attack enemies and interact with various in-game mechanisms.

Super Mario Galaxy was also important for the introduction of Rosalina, the mother of Lumas. While mostly integral to Super Mario Galaxy, she would become a regular feature across other Nintendo franchises like Mario Kart, Mario Golf, Mario Tennis, Mario Party, and Super Smash Bros.

2) Super Mario Odyssey

While Super Mario Odyssey perhaps lacks the difficulty of prior Mario titles, what it brings to the table is a vast new imagination within the franchise that continues to inspire the next generation. Super Mario Odyssey played on the successes of Super Mario Sunshine to incorporate a wildly creative mechanic with Cappy – Mario’s sentient hat-like partner that grants Mario additional platforming mechanics, attack capabilities, and most importantly, the ability to briefly possess certain other characters. The possession is one area that truly makes Super Mario Odyssey stand out with unadulterated fun as you takeover creatures like Goomba towers, a Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Hammer Bro, and many more NPCs.

Super Mario Odyssey pays homage to the original ancient Greek Odyssey by truly putting Mario into a wayward situation requiring him to find his way back home to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser and his attempt to forcibly marry her. Across various worlds, Mario needs to collect Power Moons, similar to the Power Stars in Super Mario 64, that will power up his aptly named ship: the Odyssey. Once the Odyssey receives enough power, Mario progresses to other kingdoms all in route to get to Bowser.

One detail that is also worth noting with Super Mario Odyssey is the overall playfulness Nintendo brought with Mario and his iconic red cap. Often, established brands avoid risk-taking with established characters and their overall appearance. The iconic red cap, while still consistent in Odyssey, is personified with Cappy and his eyes. However, Cappy can also take on different appearances in Super Mario Odyssey, such as a sombrero, which truly gives Mario very unique and never-before-seen appearances.

1) Super Mario 64

Some might complain that the original Super Mario 64 is difficult to play, or the camera angles can at times be difficult to work with, but Super Mario 64 was a huge milestone for bringing one of the most iconic characters in gaming into the future. As the technology improved and we shifted from the 2D environments on the Super Nintendo, and moved to 3D environments on the Nintendo 64, not every famous franchise had the same amount of success as Mario. Considering franchises like Mega Man, Donkey Kong, Sonic, and others have struggled to beget the same success as Mario in the 3D environment, it makes it even more clear just how impressive Super Mario 64 is.

Super Mario 64 was one of the first games to take the approach of worlds within a world, as Bowser invades Princess Peach’s castle in the Mushroom Kingdom. Enter stage left is our hero, Mario, who needs to collect Power Stars that are hidden across the many different worlds that exist within the castle’s paintings. Those worlds include some of the most iconic levels in gaming like Bob-omb Battlefield, Cool Cool Mountain, and Big Boo’s Haunt alongside 12 other worlds.

The basis of Super Mario 64 is still relevant today as the inspiration for all the other 3D Mario games. Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Galaxy 1 and 2, and Super Mario Sunshine have taken the core gaming loop from Super Mario 64 and refreshed the premise for modern-day audiences. For that reason, it’s clearly the best of the best when it comes to 3D Super Mario games.