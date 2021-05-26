The Transformers: The Movie 35th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray Is On Sale Now

Transformers: The Movie is celebrating its 35th anniversary with a limited edition 4K UHD release from Shout Factory. The 4K transfer comes directly from the original 35mm film, and it comes packaged with new bonus material in a collectible SteelBook from comic artist Matt Ferguson (who has done a lot of spectacular artwork for Blu-ray releases in recent years). The combo pack features the 4K version in widescreen with HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos and HD full frame on Blu-ray.

Pre-orders for The Transformers: The Movie 4K Blu-ray are live here on Amazon for $29.98 with a release date set for August 3rd. You won't be charged until it ships, and you'll automatically get any discounts that occur during the pre-order period. A breakdown of the bonus content is as follows:

NEW 4K Transfer Of Original Film Elements

NEW Feature-Length Storyboards, Including Deleted, Alternate And Extended Sequences

NEW Fathom Events 30th Anniversary Featurette, Including Stan Bush's Acoustic Performances Of "The Touch" And "Dare"

'Til All Are One – A Comprehensive Documentary Looking Back At The Transformers: The Movie With Members Of The Cast And Crew, Including Story Consultant Flint Dille, Cast Members Gregg Berger, Susan Blu, Neil Ross, Dan Gilvezan, Singer/Songwriter Stan Bush, Composer Vince DiCola And Others!

Audio Commentary With Director Nelson Shin, Story Consultant Flint Dille And Star Susan Blu

Archival Featurettes – "The Death Of Optimus Prime," "The Cast & Characters," And "Transformers Q&A"

Animated Storyboards

Original Theatrical Trailers

TV Spots

The synopsis reads:

"The year is 2005 ...

For millennia, the heroic Autobots, led by Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen), have been at war with the evil Megatron (Frank Welker) and his Decepticons over control of their home planet of Cybertron. However, an even greater threat – Unicron (Orson Welles, Citizen Kane), a colossal converting planet that devours everything in its path – is heading right for Cybertron. The only hope is the Autobot Matrix of Leadership. Will the Autobots be able to save themselves and their home world in time?

An all-star cast, including Judd Nelson (The Breakfast Club), Leonard Nimoy (Star Trek), Eric Idle (the Monty Python films) and Robert Stack (The Untouchables), brings this inimitable, explosively entertaining Autobot adventure to life."

