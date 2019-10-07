Marvel’s Infinity Saga Box Set Reveals Epic Art Work

The Infinity Saga has come to a close in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with each of the 23 movies set in the story (including its epilogue in Spider-Man: Far From Home) having come on gone from theaters. In fact, those movies are individually available on blu-ray and digital downloads. Now, the 23 titles which ultimately pit the Avengers heroes against Thanos for the ultimate Marvel showdown starting with Iron Man and leading to Avengers: Endgame is being collected for the Infinity Saga box set, complete with impressive box art which has now been revealed.

Artist Matt Ferguson was tapped to create the box set’s art, complete with the main Marvel heroes who all came together Avengers: Endgame and, the villain they were burdened with taking on, Thanos looming over them. Of course, the Infinity Saga’s art work includes the Infinity Stones in all their glory, lodged in an Infinity Gauntlet on the Mad Titan’s hand. Interestingly enough, the art includes character designs from the various appearances for some of the Marvel heroes — not only looks as they appeared in their most recent outings. For example, Thor’s look matches that of Thor: The Dark World while Rocket & Groot are consistent with their first Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

Check out Marvel’s Infinity Saga box set art from Ferguson in the tweet below!

Here’s the full artwork I made for the Marvel Infinity Saga box set. The brief was for an all encompassing piece & I was allowed to use my personal favourite iterations of each character. It was such a blast making this one! You can pre-order it here – https://t.co/xBPbe2EavM pic.twitter.com/OYQOJyAmgY — Matt Ferguson (@Cakes_Comics) October 7, 2019

Pre-orders for the The Infinity Saga Collector’s Edition 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray box set are live right here at Best Buy for $549.99 with a release date slated for November 15th. The complete details haven’t been announced, but the image above reveals that you’ll get an exclusive Matt Ferguson lithograph, a letter from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige (which appears to be autographed), 23 Blu-ray art cases, and an exclusive bonus disk that “includes never-before-seen deleted and extended scenes, and more.”

Needless to say, interested parties need to jump on this set right away because there will be only so many go around – especially as we get closer to Christmas. If it’s too rich for your blood, keep in mind that all of Marvel’s films are now available individually on 4K UHD Blu-ray. Some of those bonus features have already been revealed, such as alternate takes on Samuel L. Jackson’s post-credit introduction from Iron Man.

Are you going to take home your own Infinity Saga box set? Share your thoughts on the art work in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

