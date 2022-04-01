The Walking Dead Star Seth Gilliam Teases Dr. Deaton Return in Teen Wolf Movie

Scott McCall’s wolfpack is back, and Seth Gilliam is howling over the script for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Gilliam, who currently stars as zombie apocalypse survivor Father Gabriel Stokes on AMC’s The Walking Dead, reprises his role as druid Dr. Alan Deaton, a veterinarian and the mentor of former teenaged werewolf Scott McCall (Tyler Posey). During a recent panel appearance at Fandemic Tour Atlanta, Gilliam teased his Teen Wolf return in the Paramount+ original movie and the “fantastic” script penned by executive producer and series creator Jeff Davis.

“I started by going back and watching the six seasons of Teen Wolf and trying to remember who it was I created. It’s like living in another skin,” Gilliam told panel attendees when asked about recreating Dr. Deaton after seven seasons on The Walking Dead. “I’ve been watching what I did. Hopefully, that will remind me what I did, so I can recreate the character.”

Gilliam added, “I don’t carry Father Gabriel around with me, I kind of slip into that when I go to work. So, I don’t imagine it’s gonna be a big block for me to slide back to Deaton’s shoes or Deaton’s skin. I’m hoping that’s going to be the case.”

The full-length revival movie from MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM’s Orion Television reunites most of the original Teen Wolf cast, including Posey, Gilliam, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, and Dylan Sprayberry. (Dylan O’Brien, who played Stiles Stilinski, and cast members Arden Cho and Cody Christian are not returning.)

“I read the first 20 pages of the Teen Wolf movie and it is fantastic. It’s fantastic,” Gilliam said. “But it’s a very different world, they’re apples and oranges, the characters [Father Gabriel and Dr. Deaton], so I don’t imagine it to be very difficult [to reprise Deaton].”

In the Teen Wolf Movie, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.

All episodes of Teen Wolf will be available to stream on Paramount+ starting this December. Teen Wolf: The Movie is streaming later this year exclusively on Paramount+.