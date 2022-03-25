Teen Wolf The Movie Announces Additional Cast

Additional cast members for Paramount+’s Teen Wolf the Movie have been officially announced. Teen Wolf began as an MTV series developed by Jeff Davis that ran for six seasons and takes inspiration from the original 1985 film. Tyler Posey starred as our Teen Wolf and is returning in the Paramount+ original movie, along with many of his former co-stars. With Teen Wolf the Movie beginning principal photography in Los Angeles, news has come out regarding five more cast members being added to the MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM’s Orion Television project.

Ian Bohen, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, Khylin Rhambo, and Amy Lin Workman are joining Teen Wolf the Movie. Ian Bohen is returning as Peter Hale; Vince Mattis plays Eli Hale, the fifteen-year-old son of Derek Hale; Nobi Nakanishi is Deputy Ishida; Khylin Rhambo returns as Mason Hewitt, and Amy Lin Workman plays Hikari Zhang.

The full list of previously announced names include Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, and Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar.

The synopsis for the film reads: “In TEEN WOLF THE MOVIE, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

Paramount+ has the entire 100-episode library of MTV’s Teen Wolf series available to stream. Davis will also write and executive produce an all-new series, Wolf Pack, and will serve as showrunner and director for the pilot of the live-action ÆON FLUX for Paramount+, as well as additional titles for the streaming service. All three titles will be available on Paramount+ in markets worldwide. Premiere dates to be announced.

“Teen Wolf was a global cultural phenomenon that spawned one of the largest and most loyal fandoms – we are thrilled to partner with the incredibly talented Jeff Davis to reward the fans, reignite this franchise with an original movie, and launch a brand new series Wolf Pack for Paramount+,” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios, during the ViacomCBS Investors Event.

