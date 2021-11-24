Third Movie in Beloved Netflix Franchise Is Finally Streaming

Netflix has been delivering an array of hit films over the past year, from action blockbusters to dramatic fare to everything in between. If you’ve been looking for a more lighthearted holiday treat from the streaming service, you’re in luck. Last weekend, on November 18th, The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star made its debut on Netflix. This gives fans an opportunity to check out the threequel, which stars Vanessa Hudgens as an ever-growing number of characters.

In The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, It wouldn’t be Christmas without a Switch or Three! When a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy enlist the help of Margaret’s audacious look-alike cousin Fiona who teams with a dashing, mysterious man from her past to retrieve it… rekindling the sparks of a tantalizing Christmas romance and resulting in a very unexpected switch.

“It’s become this trilogy and to be a part of another trilogy but know that it was literally just dependent on me, because I was playing all the characters, is really cool,” Hudgens said in a recent interview with Us Weekly. “And it feels like a really, really special accomplishment.”

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star also stars Sam Palladio as Edward Wyndham, Nick Sagar as Kevin Richards, Remy Hii as Peter Maxwell, Will Kemp as Hunter Cunard, Amanda Donohoe as Bianca Pembroke, Suanne Braun as Mrs. Donatelli, Mark Fleischmann as Frank De Luca, and Ricky Norwood as Reggie.

“It’s a great, fun movie and it [the series] has such a huge audience,” Hii said in a recent interview with Refinery29. “I don’t think that they [Netflix] expected how popular it was going to be, but the first two movies really blew up. I think that it was like the number one movie on Australian Netflix for quite some time.”

