Netflix Reveals First Trailer for Popular Holiday Sequel Film

It’s almost time to take the Christmas tree out of storage, hang some lights, and bake some Christmas cookies, and thankfully that also means it’s almost time for a new entry in Netflix’s hit holiday franchise The Princess Switch. After a successful sequel, Netflix has revealed the full trailer for The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star, and once again star Vanessa Hudgens will be portraying several characters, but this time they’ll all need to come together to track down a treasured stolen item, and you can imagine the chaos that ensues. You can catch the full trailer for the sequel in the video above.

The adventure begins when the Star of Peace is stolen from the Montenaro vault. Queen Margaret, King Edward, Stacy, and Kevin are all up to the challenge of getting it back, but they’re going to need some help, and that’s when Fiona returns to the mix. They’ll need her contacts to track down the thieves, and as is tradition, they’ll also need to switch places once more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What remains to be seen is if Edward or Kevin will also get their own look-alikes this time around. We brought up the possibility when ComicBook.com spoke to Sam Palladio about The Princess Switch: Switched Again, and he already has a character in mind.

“I think even when I secretly opened up the second script, I was like, ‘Do I get to be a double? Ah, damn it.’ It would be really fun. No, I was thinking about this the other day, and yeah, I think Edward needs to have some long-lost surfer dude Californian cousin Chad who… likes to party and smoke a bowl. I think it would be pretty funny. You know, like Chad, whatever his royal name was, the 15th descendant of Sir Chadwick. I don’t know,” Palladio joked.

Here’s hoping we get to see Chad at some point down the line. In the meantime, you can find the official description for The Princess Switch 3 below.

“It wouldn’t be Christmas without a Switch or Three! When a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy enlist the help of Margaret’s audacious look-alike cousin Fiona who teams with a dashing, mysterious man from her past to retrieve it… rekindling the sparks of a tantalizing Christmas romance and resulting in a very unexpected switch.”

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star hits Netflix on November 18th.

What did you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Princess Switch with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!