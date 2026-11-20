There is a new fan-made “Road to Avengers: Doomsday” trailer up on YouTube that is everything fans need to know when heading into the new MCU movie this December. The fan took footage from different Marvel movies and Disney+ shows and added trailer footage to explain what is happening in the upcoming movie and how it all ties into past moments. This is a big deal because one of the biggest complaints of casual fans is that Marvel movies require too much homework to keep up. However, those fans are offset by others who demand that everything be tied together, or the movies that stand alone won’t matter.

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This fan-made trailer on BPM Editz does a great job of doing the homework for viewers. This allows the trailer to be all anyone needs to understand what Doctor Doom is doing and how it ties into everyone in the MCU.

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The Avengers: Doomsday Video Is a Perfect Explainer

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This fan-made video does everything anyone would need to catch up before Avengers: Doomsday. It all starts with the moment from Avengers: Endgame where Captain America was supposed to go through time to return all the Infinity Stones. Of course, Steve never returned and chose to live a secret life with Peggy Carter. However, it then switches over to the end of the Loki series. This is a big deal because there are a lot of movie fans who refuse to watch the Disney+ shows, even though many of them are better in just about every way than the recent Marvel movies. The Loki show in particular was a fantastic watch and revealed that the end is coming. It also showed Loki holding all the timelines together as best he can.

Avengers: Endgame Encore showed Loki going to visit Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter in the past. He said he was there to help them, and showing Loki holding the timelines together reveals why he had to visit Steve and Peggy. There were then the final moments from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania where Scott Lang was worrying that something was coming based on what Kang told him. While the movie was panned and Kang was mostly removed from the MCU, the moments with Kang were still huge moments that foreshadowed Avengers: Doomsday.

This was followed by Kang talking about seeing how it all ended, which once again hinted at what Doctor Doom has planned. Up next was the TVA post-credit scene from Avengers: Endgame Encore, which revealed countless Earths were dying in rapid succession. To explain this, there was a scene with Kang talking to Loki, a clip of Doctor Strange telling Spider-Man about the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the moment that Strange and Spider-Man accidentally opened a portal on Earth-616.

After this was Monica Rambeau ending up in the X-Men universe with Beast in The Marvels, immediately followed by Reed Richards on Earth-838 explaining to Doctor Strange how incursions happen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Finally, there was a look at Doctor Doom from the Avengers: Doomsday trailers, along with a few of the people he has collected, including Hulk and Scarlet Witch. Honestly, even without rewatching any of the movies or streaming shows, this fan-made trailer is all they need to be caught up for the next giant MCU event.

What are your thoughts on the fan-made “Road to Avengers: Doomsday” video? Let us know your favorite moments in the comments below.