There were many thrilling moments and exciting updates in VisionQuest, but arguably the two biggest were the appearance of Billy Maximoff (and his reunion with Tommy and Vision) and the post-credits scene confirming that Wanda Maximoff is alive. Although Wanda has yet to reunite with her sons or Vision, and it’s unclear when or if that will happen—although it currently feels much more likely than not—this is a major step towards the Maximoff family finally coming back together again, and it was also something many MCU fans had been waiting literal years for. However, this still didn’t immediately mean a big happy family, either.

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For one, the post-credits scene confirmed that Doctor Doom himself has come to collect Wanda, saying he will take the Scarlet Witch’s power for himself, suggesting that Wanda may actually be a villain under Doom’s control in Avengers: Doomsday. Additionally, though, Agatha All Along confirmed that Billy, who doesn’t have most of his memories from the Hex beyond the existence of his brother, doesn’t accept Wanda as his mom. In part, this is because he was raised by the Kaplans for about three years, and he therefore sees them as his parents, but it also revealed some seeming animosity for Wanda. That certainly rubbed fans the wrong way, but now, a blink-and-you-miss-it detail has suggested this major fan complaint may be a thing of the past.

Billy’s Scarlet Witch Detail on His Jacket Signals a Major Change

When Billy appeared in VisionQuest, most of the attention was on this reunion, how emotional it was to see Tommy and Billy finally back together, and the moment in which Vision pulls Billy in for a hug. It was therefore very easy to miss the minor details on Billy’s jacket, but eagle-eyed fans have now discovered that this jacket includes none other than the Scarlet Witch’s crown. Already, that connection was there in light of the crown that appeared on Billy’s head in Agatha All Along, but the fact that Billy drew this symbol onto his jacket himself means that he almost certainly has come around when it comes to how he feels about Wanda, and that’s great news.

Wiccan has added Scarlet Witch’s crown to his jacket in ‘VISIONQUEST’



(via sarahyoung_costumedesign | IG) pic.twitter.com/m9XhoBR230 — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) November 18, 2026

Hopefully, this easy-to-miss detail means that, once the family is finally reunited, Billy will be much more open to accepting Wanda as his mom. Already, audiences have seen signs of that change in Billy’s overall feelings about the Maximoffs, given that he at first calls Vision “sir” and then is pulled into a hug. VisionQuest also concludes with Tommy and Vision headed to have dinner with Billy (and presumably Agatha as well) in New Jersey. Yet, things are guaranteed to be more complicated with Wanda, especially given her current status with Doctor Doom, which means that, sadly, this fan-favorite MCU family is still far from a happy ending, if one is ever coming.

How do you think the Maximoffs will be reunited, and do you think it will happen in Doomsday? Let us know in the comments down below.