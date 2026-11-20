With VisionQuest ending on the possible family reunion of the Maximoff twins, Billy Kaplan actor Joe Locke has spoken out about whether fans will see him in Avengers: Doomsday. Locke debuted in Agatha All Along as a teenage Billy Kaplan, a young man who inherited the soul of Billy Maximoff after Kaplan’s death. Locke returned in the VisionQuest season finale, which was a big deal since Ruaridh Mollica debuted as Thomas Shepherd, the young man whose body Tommy Maximoff’s soul ended up in. Locke talked about the chance for a full family reunion while appearing on The View.

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According to Locke, “Marvel brings characters back all the time, and you never know when you’re going to see them, like Wanda.” While this teases a return to the MCU, he stopped short of saying he was coming back, and Marvel has not announced that Billy would return anytime soon.

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Will Wiccan Be Back in the MCU for Avengers: Doomsday?

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There is a slim chance that Joe Locke could be back as Billy in Avengers: Doomsday. It might be better for Marvel to wait until Avengers: Secret Wars to bring in Billy and Tommy. The reason for waiting is simple. If Wanda is coming back in Avengers: Doomsday to help Doctor Doom build Battleworld, there has to be a way to redeem her in the next movie, after everything she has done wrong. This could play into what happened in the Secret Wars miniseries, where Reed Richards was able to turn Molecule Man against Doctor Doom to get the upper hand.

It would make more sense with Wanda if she were serving Doctor Doom because of her anger stemming from losing everything and being stopped from taking her children back in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. There might not be a better way for her to return to the side of good than by reuniting with Vision, Tommy, and Billy during Avengers: Secret Wars. Learning they are still alive could be the perfect turning point. Bringing Billy back early in Avengers: Doomsday would ruin that possible twist.

That said, it is almost certain that Joe Locke will eventually be back in the MCU because of the rumors of an upcoming Champions movie. That movie would feature teenage heroes like Kamala Khan, Ironheart, and Kate Bishop. Wiccan and Speed (Tommy) are now in the MCU, and the heart and soul of the team could easily be Wiccan and Hulkling, a herothe MCU still needs to introduce to complete this team. Wiccan and Hulkling’s relationship is one of the best in Marvel Comics, and not bringing it to the MCU would be a huge mistake. Even if Wiccan doesn’t show up in the two Avengers movies, he will be back soon. That much is certain.

Do you want to see Wiccan show up in Avengers: Doomsday or have him wait until later to come back to the MCU? Let us know how you want to see it play out in the comments below.