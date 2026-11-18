Following the conclusion of the Infinity Saga in 2019, MCU fans were left wondering how the franchise could top the universe-ending threat of Thanos. The answer, it turned out, was to both scale back and expand out at the same time. The Multiverse Saga widened the stakes to not just the MCU’s prime universe but to every single universe, including those of previous Marvel franchises like Fox’s X-Men and Sony’s previous two Spider-Man series. But the reveal that the entire multiverse hangs in the balance has been a slow one, leaving some fans frustrated and disconnected with Phases Four, Five, and Six.

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Even though the overall arc of the past few years hasn’t been as delicately crafted as the initial MCU era, the Multiverse Saga has introduced several fan favorites, such as Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, and cherished story arcs, like the recently concluded WandaVision trilogy. Of course, after Marvel conditioned audiences to expect everything to connect, Marvel has been scrambling a bit since dramatically shifting its plans for new Avengers films. And part of that has seemingly been to circle back around to every major foe the Avengers have gone up against, starting with one whose return was baked into the fabric of Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel Has Been Rebuilding the Avengers’ Rogues’ Gallery

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At the time, news that Tom Hiddleston’s Loki would serve as the primary threat in The Avengers felt like a risky move. After all, Hiddleston was still a relatively unknown star, and if the film had fallen apart, the MCU would have faced a potentially fatal blow. Thankfully, Loki was a formidable enough foe to inspire the Avengers to assemble for the first time. And even better, the reveal that he was working on behalf of Thanos himself set into motion the overarching storyline that would persist throughout the rest of the Infinity Saga. The Loki Disney+ series then plumbed new depths of the character, offering him as an invaluable ally to the Avengers, as his surprise appearance in the final moments of Avengers Endgame: Encore confirms.

Even more recently, the MCU has revived James Spader’s Ultron on VisionQuest. Not seen in the live-action MCU since 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, the character previously made an unforgettable appearance in the animated series What If…? in his Infinity Ultron form. But VisionQuest, while not quite redeeming him, presents a more complicated Ultron who seems just as fascinated with humanity as he is considering how to destroy them. Not to delve too deeply into spoiler territory, but VisionQuest ends in such a way that Ultron could still be in play as the MCU heads into Avengers: Doomsday. Will he have a role? Perhaps not, but the timing is intriguingly loaded with possibilities.

The Argument for Thanos’ Role in Avengers: Doomsday

To date, Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom has only made the briefest of appearances throughout the MCU, all of them in the last couple of years. This is not only a symptom of Downey’s relatively recent return to the franchise but, more importantly, the MCU’s shift away from Kang as the Big Bad, at least heading into the fifth Avengers film. Marvel has been hard at work to establish Doom before his formal introduction, but it has also seemingly gone out of its way to reintroduce Josh Brolin’s Thanos to the forefront of fans’ minds, thanks to Avengers Endgame: Encore.

Certainly, the rerelease of Avengers: Endgame is mostly concerned with retconning the events of that film as a direct prequel to Avengers: Doomsday. But it also serves as a nice refresher course for fans who have strayed from their MCU devotion in the years since. As of now, Thanos remains the only major enemy of the Avengers to not receive some fresh screen time. But speculation still persists that Brolin could reprise his role soon, a move that would likely end with an ill-fated confrontation with Doom. If this happens, it would instantly give the MCU the ability to reaffirm the might of Doctor Doom, dismissing the lack of lead-up to the character.

Should Thanos return in Avengers: Doomsday? Let us know in the comments below!

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.