Thor Director Kenneth Branagh Explains Avengers: Infinity War Cameo

After directing 2011's Thor movie, Kenneth Branagh stepped out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor and director stayed hands off of the Marvel character and world in which the God of Thunder operated for years as the stories went on, including stories which brought major changes to Thor. However, before the Marvel Cinematic Universe would conclude its Infinity Saga, Branagh made a return in the form of a voice over to open Avengers: Infinity War. The voice calling out for help as Thor's ship containing all remaining survivors of Asgard after it was ravaged by Thanos was none other than Branagh's.

Branagh, who is gearing up to release his Artemis Fowl on Disney+ this weekend, opened up about how that cameo came to be while talking to ComicBook.com over a Zoom chat which can be seen in the video above.

"Well, the the Russo Brothers, I nearly work with a couple of times over the years," Branagh points out. "I admire them very much, but also my experience of the Marvel thing is, it's a very family-orientated creative thing, so our regard as proper friends, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, all those people, and we keep in touch."

An eight-year gap between the release of Thor and Avengers: Infinity War was nothing compared to the relationships Branagh built in th Marvel family. "Louis just got on the phone and said, 'Hey, the boys would love you to do this, would you mind?' and I said, 'I'd be thrilled, I'd be thrilled!' So, it was great and suddenly I was in my trailer for Artemis, yeah, for Artemis Fowl, I was shooting, and at the end of the day I got in the trailer and the Brothers were on the the other end of the digital airwaves," Branagh recalls. "I twist them about the story, and got to do the lines a few times, and be directed by them, and it was fun, and I keep up with Tom [Hiddleston] and Chris [Hemsworth], and you know, I feel very bonded to them. [Thor] was a special film for me, it was a special experience, it made a big, big difference at a big turn in my career that I'm very grateful for, still I'm very grateful for, so that whole part of my movie life is very special to me."

As for whether or not he would dive back into a comic book movie, only time will tell. "Yeah, it would be a thrill," says Branagh. "It'd be a thrill, it just hasn't happened yet. Maybe."

Are you a fan of the first Thor movie?

Fans of Branagh's work can look forward to his Artemis Fowl hitting Disney+ on June 12.

