Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Claims Instagram Took Down His Oscar Photo

Taika Waititi is having a very memorable 2020. The Thor: Ragnarok director won his first Oscar this month for writing Jojo Rabbit, a film he also directed and co-starred in. On Valentine’s Day, Waititi took to social media to post a touching message of love… to himself. The tweet included a hilarious photo of the director and the new love of his life, his Academy Award. According to another recent post from the director, the same photo was shared on Instagram but ultimately taken down. Waititi has since re-shared the “vulgar” photo, and many celebrities have had some hilarious reactions in the comments.

“Instagram took this picture down because… Umm… Well… the thing is.. Ok I have no idea. It’s a picture of me holding a picture of me. And no, that’s not my crotch,” Waititi wrote.

You can check out the photo below:

Here’s what some celebs had to say in the comments:

“😂😂😂,” @pom.klementieff wrote.

“Worried about you,” @rejectedjokes joked.

“I liked the one with the cigarette,” @katebeckinsale added.

“Assholes,” @jaimiealexander replied.

“Vulgar,” @vancityreynolds wrote.

“Obscene! My virgin eyes! How dare you,” @oliviawilde joked.

“Grosser the second time,” @adam.pally added.

“🔥,” @parishilton wrote.

For Best Adapted Screenplay, Waititi managed to beat out Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Steven Zaillian (The Irishman), Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes), and Todd Phillips and Scott Silver (Joker). Jojo Rabbit was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Scarlett Johansson), Best Costume Design (Mayes C. Rubeo), Best Production Design (Ra Vincent and Nora Sopková), and Best Film Editing (Tom Eagles).

Waititi will soon be returning to Marvel to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. Not only will Chris Hemsworth’s Thor be the first MCU hero to get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the franchise, but the movie will also see the return Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson King Valkyrie. Waititi is also working on Next Goal Wins, which is based on the documentary of the same name. The film followed the American Samoa soccer team and their Dutch coach, Thomas Rongen, as he attempted “the nearly impossible task” of transforming the team into “perennial losers into winners.”

Jojo Rabbit is now available for home viewing.