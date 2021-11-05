Thor: Love and Thunder's Natalie Portman Reacts to Chris Hemsworth's Muscle Photo: "I'm Going to Look Like His Little Grandma"

✖

There are a lot of reasons for Marvel fans to be hyped for Thor: Love and Thunder, the new film that will be the fourth main installment in the thunder god's solo franchise. One of the most buzzworthy things surrounding the film is going to be the return of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, who will be transforming into The Mighty Thor in this new film. Portman has already been candid about her process of training for the film -- and it looks like a new social media post from her co-star Chris Hemsworth has only added fuel to the fire. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Portman was asked to react to a recent photo posted by Hemsworth, which shows him shirtless and pushing a large tire.

"He's looking good," Portman explained. "It's a lot of pressure. I'm gonna look like his little grandma next to him."

Portman isn't the only Love and Thunder star to poke fun at Hemsworth's workout routine, with Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt previously asking Hemsworth to "stop working out". In reality, Portman has teased that she's started to train for her work on the film, and that she's "excited" to bring this new side of Jane to the big screen.

"I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited," Portman revealed in an interview in October. "I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

In the comics, Jane becomes Thor in the midst of a breast cancer diagnosis, and the power of Mjolnir helps restore her strength. Jane operated as the Mighty Thor for several years, but was ultimately told that continuing to do so would kill her. She made that deadly sacrifice while saving Asgardia from Magog, and was ultimately brought back to life by Thor Odinson and Odin.

“[Taika] would flip through and read that run while he was doing Ragnarok." Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously revealed in an interview. "And I think when he agreed to come back and do another Thor, he was like, ‘How do we–?’ This is a very big movie that’ll be folding in a lot of elements. That is a hugely important part of it. He pitched it to us, and we were totally in. We loved it. We’d been in touch with Natalie. She’s part of the MCU family and we put she and Taika together. It took one meeting and she agreed to do it."

