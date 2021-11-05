Thor: Love and Thunder Star Chris Hemsworth Looks Jacked As He Prepares for Filming

✖

Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth is looking pretty jacked as he prepares to film early next year. It was no secret that Asgardian would be looking a little bit different the next time that audiences saw him in Avengers: Endgame. Bro Thor was one of the most debated elements of the crossover, and most fans felt like that change to his character would be reversed in the sequel. (Or perhaps Guardians of the Galaxy 3…) Well, the look of this Instagram photo would indicate that Hemsworth is inching right back to what that physique was looking like before. However, Marvel could throw a curveball and have him looking the same for the first part of the film. If anyone loves toying with audience expectations, it's Taika Waititi. More details will probably begin to trickle out once filming begins in January.

Hemsworth spoke to Kriti Kharbanda for Swisse Vitamins & Supplements, where he is an ambassador, about the next adventure. The star said that we should all be expecting something different this time around.

“I’m supposed to be shooting Thor right now, but obviously it got pushed back,” he elaborated. “I’ll be starting that in January. This is the fourth time with a Thor film and the eighth Marvel film overall. Very excited, excited to try something different. The last three films, I think we certainly pushed the envelope. We’ve had a few different versions of the character. Now people expect dramatic change. We’ve got our work cut out for us. Taika Waititi, he’s back to direct. He’s writing the script right now. Natalie Portman is going to be in the film, Tessa Thompson. So, we’ve got a fantastic slew of actor’s in there, and cast and crew.”

Natalie Portman is also back in the fold for Love & Thunder. She told Yahoo! that this film will address Jane Foster’s struggles as well as Thor’s ongoing quest for identity.

"I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited," Portman told the publication. "I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

