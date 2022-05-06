Thor: Love and Thunder: Lady Sif Actress Jaimie Alexander Heads to Australia as Filming Begins

✖

Now that principal photography on Thor: Love and Thunder should soon be underway — if it isn't already — Jaimie Alexander is heading to Australia to reprise her role as Lady Sif at least one more time. Weeks after the character was announced to return in Thor 4, Alexander shared an image to her Instagram profile, telling fans she's heading to the land down under as she departs from New York's JFK Airport.

Thor: Love and Thunder is filming the vast majority of the film in and around Sydney. With enhanced COVID-19-protection measures in place, it's likely Marvel Studios will opt to film nearly all of the film on sound stages and practical sets there, rather than shepherding cast and crew back and forth between countries that have mandatory two-week quarantine periods.

The actor previously teased her return to Marvel Studios in an Instagram Live stream, poking fun at Marvel's typical strict leak-proof protocols.

"Yes, once upon a time I was able to do that and I might have to do that again in the future so hopefully I haven't lost that gift," Alexander said after a joke about being back in the saddle. "What am I working on now? I do wish I could tell you, but I would probably cease to exist, don't you think, if I actually told what I have coming up, so I can't tell you guys but thanks for asking anyway!"

In addition to Love and Thunder, some reports suggest Alexander's Lady Sif could also be appearing in Loki when it premieres on Disney+ this May.

"I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I'd have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it," Loki star Tom Hiddleston previously said of his character. "You've got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can't."

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set for release on February 11, 2022.

