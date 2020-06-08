Thor: Ragnarok Concept Art Reveals Loki Battle Costume

✖

Some new Thor: Ragnarok concept art has revealed a new take on Loki’s battle costume. Alexis Briclot shared a look at a very different take on the beloved Marvel villain. His Instagram account showcases this flip on the traditional green garments that everyone has come to expect seeing during Thor’s adventures. Briclot jokes that the shoulder section is a bit close to Aquaman. Mixing fur and leather panels echo some of the other character designs in the film. Some special small detailing on Loki’s helmet gets pointed to in the post’s copy as well. It sounds like there was a lot of conversation about the approach of having a more protective helmet versus being able to show off Tom Hiddleston’s face during combat.

Briclot wrote, “While waiting for the Loki tv show with the awesome @twhiddleston here are some more Loki concept arts done for Thor : Ragnarok. On this one the shoulder was maybe too Close to another super hero living underwater. But my take was mostly focusing on a raw and believable style focusing on worn fabrics, leather, fur...for creating a sense of history. Better with or without the helmet? #loki #marvelstudios #mcu #phase4 #marvelcinematicuniverse #marvel #characterdesign #conceptart #thorragnarok #thor #timhiddleston”

For those looking forward to Loki, it sounds like the series might begin refilming soon. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki are all rumored to be heading into production again. Paul Bethany was supposed to be attending Tampa Bay Comic Convention this summer but had to pull out. The convention tweeted out that the reason for his absence would be filming WandaVision. So, it sounds like there will be more information on all of the Disney+ shows soon.

Marvel’s updated movie release schedule currently includes Black Widow on November 6, 2020, The Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 7, 2021, Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther II on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

