Loki, Falcon and the Winter Soldier Rumored to Resume Filming in July

Marvel's The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki series for Disney+ had their respective productions delayed by the coronavirus pandemic - but now it looks like things may be getting back on track. Marvel "Super Snooper" @MsLizzieHill posted what she indicates is an emerging scoop, claiming that she is hearing rumblings that both Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki will soon be resuming production. In a social media post, Hill states: "I've just learned that #Loki and #FalconAndtheWinterSoldier are also expected to continue filming in July. This is a new source for me & I must keep it anon but I believe it!"

This latest rumor comes on the heels of reports that Marvel Cinematic Universe star Paul Bettany was returning to film WandaVision in July. That information came to light when the Tampa Bay Comic Convention posted (in no uncertain terms) that the Bettany wasn't showing up, due to WandaVision obligations:

“We finally received word from Paul Bettany's representation, and unfortunately Paul had to cancel his appearance at TBCC this year due being called back by Disney for WandaVision filming in July, in Los Angeles. We're working on guest additions!”

We finally received word from Paul Bettany's representation, and unfortunately Paul had to cancel his appearance at TBCC... Posted by Tampa Bay Comic Convention on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

With the first hint that WandaVision is figuring out its production schedule, scoopers are now understandably getting more trickles of information about what the other Marvel Disney+ shows are planning. July seems like a believable scenario for TFATWS and Loki to be getting back to work on filming, as that timeframe seems to track with the general plan for Hollywood to get going again.

Studios have tentatively planned for their blockbuster films to re-open in theaters around that time, and many of the primary international locations these productions are shooting in have been easing their COVID-19 restrictions, after being some of the first to be hit by the pandemic. In other words: while this is still just a rumor about Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki getting back on track, it's at least credible in its logic.

The big question now is how far along these shows were before the production closures. TFATWS is the especially big question, as it was supposedly set to debut in early fall 2020. Depending on the level of post-production work and filming left to complete, that could be a tight time frame to maintain; WandaVision and Loki seem somewhat safer since they are set to debut in late 2020 and early 2021, respectively.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.