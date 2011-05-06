Thor’s Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Halloween With A Spidery Friend

What? Were you expecting Tom Holland? Spider-Man will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War, but Thor star Chris Hemsworth is already a friend of spiders.

To celebrate Halloween, Hemsworth posted a photo of himself getting up close and personal with a spider to his Instagram page. Hemsworth labeled the photo, "Selfie with my mate." No one on his feed seems to know for sure if it's a real spider or just a convincing looking Halloween decoration. The spider sort of looks like a Huntsman spider, which are known to roam in Hemsworth's native Australia.

Selfie with my mate. #HappyHalloween A photo posted by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Oct 31, 2015 at 9:04am PDT

Considering that Hemsworth's first Instagram post was of a giant snake in his backyard, it wouldn't be outside the realm of possibility that he lives with giant spiders.

Chris Hemsworth will star in Thor: Ragnarok, which is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on November 3, 2017.