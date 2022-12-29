Thunderbolts Fan Art Imagines Harrison Ford as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross

Marvel Studios is getting ready to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a major way, and that begins with Phase Five. Phase Five of the MCU will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 then they will start expanding with new franchises like Echo, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Daredevil: Born Again and Thunderbolts. Thunderbolts will focus on a team of antiheroes and villains that work for the government to combat a superhuman threat. The current lineup is very different from the comics but will feature characters like Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbor), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen). One member of the team that is expected to be in the film but hasn't been announced is General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (Harrison Ford) so we haven't seen an official look of the actor as the character. One fan has designed a new piece of fan art that imagines how Ford could look as General Ross.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Rahalarts has created a design that shows the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny star as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross. In the fan art we see Ford getting a military suit fit for a General. The actor is also rumored to be playing the Red Hulk version of the character, so be prepared for him to have a major transformation. You can check out the fan art below!

The studio unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the sequel, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is exclusively in theaters now!

