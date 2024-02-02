Tim Burton to Direct Remake of Attack of the 50 Foot Woman

Tim Burton is known for an array of fan-favorite films including Beetlejuice (1988), Batman (1989), Edward Scissorhands (1990), and much more. The director is no stranger to reboots and remakes having made films such as Planet of the Apes (2001), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), Alice in Wonderland (2010), and Dumbo (2019). According to a new report from Deadline, Burton plans to remake Attack of the 50 Woman for Warner Bros.

According to the report, Burton is teaming up with Gone Girl and Sharp Objects writer, Gillian Flynn, to tackle the remake of the 1958 film, which was helmed by Nathan Juran. The original film starred Allison Hayes as "a wealthy heiress whose close encounter with an alien triggers her to grow into a giant, complicating her marriage, which is already in turmoil, no thanks to her philandering husband."

This news comes mere hours after the first poster for Burton's Beetlejuice sequel was revealed.

Who Stars in Beetlejuice 2?

Michael Keaton is back as the titular character alongside Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz and Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz in addition to franchise newcomers Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, and Monica Bellucci. Tim Burton is back to direct the sequel and recently teased the project.

"Honestly, I don't really know, because I am really not that good at talking or speaking or trying to sell something, so to speak. Looking back, it's a very, very strange journey that I can't quite explain," Burton told the Independent when asked about thriving in Hollywood. "That's why it is hard for me to watch the movies afterwards, because I still feel the emotional whatever of it. I don't get a release from that. But I do enjoy all the people I've worked with. On this last one, Beetlejuice 2, I really enjoyed it. I tried to strip everything and go back to the basics of working with good people and actors and puppets. It was kind of like going back to why I liked making movies."

Michael Keaton on Returning To Beetlejuice:

"Beetlejuice is the most f*ckin' fun you can have working," Keaton previously shared with Empire. "It's so fun, it's so great. And you know what it is? We're doing it exactly like we did the first movie ... There's a woman in the great waiting room for the afterlife literally with a fishing line – I want people to know this because I love it – tugging on the tail of a cat to make it move."

Keaton added, "[Burton] and I were talking about it years and years ago, never telling anybody. I said, 'If it happens, first of all, we've both said we're doing it many times. We both agreed, if it happens, it has to be done as close to the way we made it the first time. Making stuff up, making stuff happen, improvising and riffing, but literally handmade stuff like people creating things with their hands and building something. F*ckin' great. It's the most fun I've had working on a movie in I can't tell you how long."

Beetlejuice 2 is currently scheduled to debut in theaters on September 6th. Stay tuned for more updates about the Attack of the 50 Foot Woman remake.