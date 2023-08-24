Zendaya Opens up About Tom Holland Relationship

Zendaya talked about her relationship with Tom Holland and being in the public eye. After Spider-Man: No Way Home and the last couple of years, everything changed for the couple. They exist in the public eye in ways that both Zendaya and Holland are still getting adjusted to. The Euphoria star spoke to Clover Hope over at ELLE about her new project Challengers. This movie presents a new chapter in Zendaya's career as she's in a mature role. (Yes, Malcolm and Marie happened, no we don't dwell on it.) With that full-adulthood blossoming, it's been an adjustment for the actress to realize she's going to be photographed everywhere she goes. It feels like living in a fishbowl, but that comes with the mega-star territory.

"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public," she says. "I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can't hide. That's not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now."

Tom Holland and Zendaya Are Reportedly "Very Serious"

(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

After Spider-Man: No Way Home set theaters ablaze, it feels things ratcheted up between Tom Holland and Zendaya. They've been photographed together a lot and the speculation about their relationship runs rampant on social media. However, one report from US Weekly raised a lot of eyebrows online. That piece argued that they were close to settling down with each other. Of course, such a description sent imaginations flying.

"They're both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together," a source told US Weekly. Some insider claimed that Zendaya and Holland are "serious and permanent" as you can see the romance has lasted after the Spider-Man fever calmed down. All the marriage speculation took over Twitter for a week and every time they're pictured together again it bubbles right back up.

Will Spider-Man 4 Feature Zendaya Too?

Spider-Man 4 is still a ways off. But, it's been confirmed that Sony and Marvel Studios are working on the next chapter with the Web-Slinger. The question becomes if Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jon Watts are returning for Spider-Man 4. According to Sony CEO Tom Rothman, the plan is to get everyone back in there under one tent. We'll have to wait until an official announcement and see what elements return from the MCU Spidey trilogy.

"That whole group, we hope," Rothman said of getting the band back together. "Then there are movies I would call adjunct to the Spider-Man universe. That's Kraven, which we're shooting now, and Madame Web, which we'll start in the spring with S.J. Clarkson directing. And then there are many Marvel characters that are standalone. When I took over Sony, it was said, 'Oh, Sony has no IP.' Not true. We actually had fantastic IP. We just needed to focus on it. We had Jumanji, Bad Boys, Uncharted. Ghostbusters, another example. Just before I got here, they took a turn down a road that didn't work out that well. But because of Jason Reitman and his relationship with Ivan, may he rest in peace, we were able to resuscitate that into a tremendous success, both theatrically and in home entertainment."

Do you like the two of them together? Let us know down in the comments!