Tom Holland and Zendaya Met Some Puppies and It's The Cutest Thing You'll See Today

When it comes to celebrity couples, there's one dynamic duo Marvel fans can't get enough of. Tom Holland and Zendaya were first introduced as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man/Peter Parker and MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming back in 2017. They shared the screen once again in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), and were spotted kissing in July 2021. Since Holland and Zendaya's debut as a real-life couple, there have been many rumors about the couple's plans, but the duo has made it clear that they're trying to keep their romance private. However, Holland will occasionally share photos of his partner on social media. Today, Holland shared new pictures of him and Zendaya visiting Battersea, a nonprofit organization that cares for cats and dogs.

"Puppies," Holland captioned the post. Zendaya replied with some cute emojis. You can see the couple taking adorable photos with puppies in the post below:

What Is Battersea?

You can read a description of what Battersea does here: "At Battersea, we take in every animal who needs us. We give each one lots of love and expert care and get to know their characters and quirks so we can find them a new home that's just right for them," the organization's sire reads.

"All the knowledge we gather in our centres helps us to improve the lives of the animals we'll never meet, through our work with other rescue organisations and charities. We also help people make informed choices when getting a pet, we provide training and welfare advice, and we campaign for changes in the law when we see that dogs and cats or their owners deserve better. We want to be here for every dog and cat, wherever they are, for as long as they need us."

You can learn more here.

Will Tom Holland and Zendaya Make Another Spider-Man Movie?

In addition to wondering about their personal lives, fans of Holland and Zendaya are also eager for news about a fourth Spider-Man movie. It's currently unclear whether or not Holland will be donning the Spidey suit again, and while the actor seems to have mixed feelings about coming back, he's not discounting a return to Marvel. Last year, Holland spoke about passing the torch to someone else, but it was recently reported that he could be coming back for another trilogy. On The Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha podcast, insider Jeff Sneider reported the news that Holland "closed a deal" for the as-yet-untitled Spider-Man 4, the follow-up to last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home. While unconfirmed, Sneider said Holland's renewed contract includes another Spider-Man trilogy and at least three more appearances.