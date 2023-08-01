Does Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Have a Post-Credit Scene?

Wondering if you need to stick around for a post-credits surprise during Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem? We have the answer - and more!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem his now hitting theaters. As the latest reboot of the TMNT franchise, a lot of moviegoers might be wondering if Mutant Mayhem will be like all big modern franchise films, and have a post-credits scene surprise in store for viewers.

It's a fair question: Paramount is clearly viewing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem as a franchise-starter film; there are already plans for both a sequel film and a spinoff TV series in the works, so it stands to reason that studio would dangle a teaser in front of fans, to lure them into what comes next.

Does Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Have A Post-Credits Scene?

Stick around: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem DOES have a post-credits scene – and it's one you do NOT want to miss!

(SPOILERS FOLLOW!)

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Post-Credits Scene Explained

The plot of this new TMNT story sees scientist Baxter Stockman (Giancarlo Esposito) develop the mutagen ooze that can transform animals into super-powered humanoids. Stockman is killed by his bosses at TCRI, specifically maniacal executive Cynthia Utrom. Stockman's death unleashes his mutagen ooze into the world, creating Splinter, the Ninja Turtles, as well as their foe Superfly and his gang of fellow mutants.

By the time, that Mutant Mayhem's story is done, The Ninja Turtles and Splinter save NYC from a Titan-sized Superfly, and wind the adoration and trust of the public. However, TCRI's forces being defeated, and the mutant "experiments" left free to run wild, leaves Cynthia Utrom feeling very upset – so decides to bring in a hunter who can actually subdue those mutant targets: The Shredder.

We only get Shredder's siloheutte against the NYC skyline, but it's made abundantly clear that the Ninja Turtles' nemesis will be in the sequel film and possibly the TV series, as well.

Shredder Was Originally In Mutant Mayhem

As it turns out, Mutant Mayhem director Jeff Rowe revealed to ComicBook.com that Shredder was originally part of this first film's story:

"We obviously toyed with other versions of Shredder being the villain," Rowe explained. "We went into it pretty open, but at the end of the day, the villain needed to be a mutant like the turtles because so much of the movie is about mutants versus humans and the turtles' perceptions around that.

"It just worked so much better when he was a mutant and when he had kind of a similar backstory to the turtles. It allowed them to relate and it gave Splinter a chance to also grow and arc in the film and when we made that choice things just started coming together and we're like, 'Shredder is great. There's gotta be a Shredder movie at some point, but this one just isn't it.'"

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is now in theaters.