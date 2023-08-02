Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem - How Attack on Titan Affects The Film's Ending

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is now in theaters, and the new take on the Heroes In A Half-Shell has quite a few anime references. Specifically, Donatello wears his love of anime on his sleeve, with previous promotional material for the Paramount Animation film seeing the bo-wielding Turtle having a Jujutsu Kaisen sticker on his weapon of choice. The animated movie is so entrenched in the anime world in fact that Attack on Titan plays a major role in the grand finale of the Ninja Turtles' latest cinematic outing.

Warning. If you have yet to see Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, be forewarned that we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory for the film's finale. At the end of Mutant Mayhem, Super Fly is able to transform into a giant nightmare who has the ability to absorb countless animals that he comes into contact with. Rampaging his way across the Big Apple, the Turtles find themselves at a loss as to how to take down the larger-than-life villain. Luckily, Donatello's love of anime, and Attack on Titan specifically, comes into play in saving the day for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

(Photo: Paramount & Wit Studio)

Attack on Turtles

Leonardo remembers Donatello's love of Attack on Titan and asks the anime-loving Turtle how they take down giants in the series. Donatello states that Titans are normally defeated when they are assaulted at the nape, which shockingly also applies to Super Fly in this case. Realizing that Super Fly's new form has a blowhole, the Turtle brothers and their new human allies take the opportunity to deliver the mutagen cure to the "nape" of the main antagonist of the film.

At present, Mutant Mayhem has been confirmed for both a television series and sequel, meaning that we're sure to see more of Donatello's love of anime. With the final moments of the film seeing the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles attending high school for the first time, Donny might just be joining the Anime Club that was featured earlier in the movie. We might not see Donatello joining the Scout Regiment, but Eren Jaeger and company came through in the clutch when it came to taking down Super Fly.

What did you think of Attack on Titan saving the day in Mutant Mayhem? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Heroes In A Half-Shell.