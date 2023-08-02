Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Poster Honors Classic Movie

With Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hitting theaters today, there's a new poster that is going to make a bunch of older fans nostalgic. Over with Bottleneck Gallery, Matheuss Berant decided to nod towards the past with a poster that references the 1990 original movie. If you're reading this, you know the one. All four turtles are peeking out from under a manhole cover. You've seen the original poster in all kinds of different places. This new version from Berant manages to capture some of the new characterization for our young heroes too.

This new poster from Bottleneck Gallery went on sale today at 12pm ET, so it's probably already been gobbled up like the last slice of pizza. So, go ahead and get in there if the new version looks cool to you. Whenever older fans stumbled upon I on social media, they couldn't believe no one had thought of it before. Check it out for yourself down below!

How Good Is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem?

ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine reviewed the latest iteration of everyone's favorite pizza-eating ninja heroes. There's no doubt that Seth Rogen and his writing team have prioritized making Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael feel like kids here, But, that might only go so far for the viewer, if they've really loved some of the older takes on these brothers.

"Mutant Mayhem is a product of its time, making references and nods to recent pop culture tidbits that might seem out of place even a year into the future," Valentine argues. "This feels like a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that was specifically made for "Gen Z," which again, has its own unique strengths and weaknesses. The soundtrack has some choice picks, but can sometimes be a tad too overwhelming and might not fit in as well as more unique tracks might have."

What Is TMNT Mutant Mayhem About?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem marks the latest movie in the long-running media franchise, and a new reboot for four turtle brothers. Seth Rogen produced the movie, and lends his voice to its huge ensemble cast. In the film, the titular heroes venture out into the real world after years of living isolated in the sewers. Though they try to be recognized as normal teenagers by their heroics, a crime syndicate with an army of mutants makes everything more difficult for them and threatens their plans for joining society.

The voice cast for the film includes Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon as Raphael. TMNT: Mutant Mayhem includes a slew of celebrities as well like Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Seth Rogen as Bebop, John Cena as Rocksteady, Ice Cube as Superfly, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Paul Rudd as MondoGecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem opens in theaters on August 2nd.

Do you love the poster homage? Let us know down in the comments!