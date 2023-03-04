2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: How to Watch

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 is heading your way tonight and we have all the information you need so you can watch at home. Things get going on March 4 at 7pm ET. CBS Mornings star Nate Burleson and TikTok staple Charli D'Amelio are on-hand as hosts tonight. Some of the most popular nominees on-hand will be Millie Bobby Brown, Letitia Wright, Jenna Ortega, Jack Harlow, and many more. Worlds across the entertainment landscape will collide as the kids decide who will take home those beloved orange blimps for the best in pop culture, music, TV, and film. Don't forget all that slime! So, check out how you can watch all the fun at home.

What Time Does The Kids Choice Awards Begin?

The Kids' Choice Awards 2023 is scheduled to air on Saturday, March 4th at 7 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, and Nick Jr. Now, all of those networks require a cable subscription in order to watch live. Some cable providers allow fans to watch at least one of these channels on their app or website. But, don't assume that every provider will have the channels you need before things get rolling.

How Do I Watch The Kids Choice Awards Without Cable?

Households who have cut the cord have a few options here. Even though Nickelodeon and the other associated networks require a cable subscription, there are streaming options that can supplement that service. Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu + LiveTV, DirecTV Stream, and Philo would all be options you could consider getting a free trial of to watch the show. (Double check each one before signing up because Nickelodeon's networks have to be included in the package for everything to go smoothly. Also of note, viewers outside of the United States might run into a little trouble watching the event away from Nickelodeon.

Who Is Hosting The Kids Choice Awards?

Nate Burleson and Charli D'Amelio will be guiding guests through the evening. Here's what the former football star had to say: "Hosting NFL Slimetime is always a blast, and I can't wait to bring that same energy and Slime as co-host of the iconic Kids' Choice Awards!" said Nate Burleson. "I grew up on Nickelodeon and my kids still love watching, so we're all ready for the stunts, surprises and superstars that await us at this year's show."

D'Amelio chimed-in, "I got slimed at the KCAs in 2021, saw my sister get slimed at last year's show and now, no one is safe with me as co-host! Nate and I will make sure this year's show is full of unexpected Slime shots, impressive dances and surprise tricks along the way!"



