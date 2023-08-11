Seth Rogen's TMNT Movie Gets New Title, Logo

With exactly one year to go before the release of the film, producer Seth Rogen has revealed the official title for his new TMNT movie confirming it will be titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Rogen confirmed the news on Twitter, highlighting the film's release in exactly 365 days, while also revealing an official logo for the movie. Jeff Rowe (Gravity Falls) is directing the film from as cript by Brendan O'Brian (Neighbors: Sorority Rising). Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver are attached to produce through Point Grey Pictures. Look for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem to arrive on August 4, 2023.

"As a lifelong fan of Ninja Turtles, weirdly the 'Teenage' part of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was always the part that stuck out to me the most," Rogen previously shared with Collider. "And as someone who loves teenage movies, and who's made a lot of teenage movies, and who literally got their start in their entire profession by writing a teenage movie, the idea of kind of honing in on that element was really exciting to us. I mean, not disregarding the rest, but really using that as kind of a jumping-off point for the film."

"Adding Seth, Evan and James' genius to the humor and action that's already an integral part of TMNT is going to make this a next-level reinvention of the property," Brian Robbins, president of kids & family entertainment for ViacomCBS, said in a statement when the film was announced. "I'm looking forward to see what they do, and I know that Ramsey Naito and her team are excited to take the Nick Animation Studio into another great direction with their first-ever CG-animated theatrical."

Paramount previously confirmed that after the Rogen-produced movie is released that a series of villain-centric movies will be released exclusively on the Paramount+ streaming. It's assumed that these will be related to each other but details on the streaming movies haven't been confirmed since they were announced. Little is also known about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem as a whole as well with no official voice cast announced for the movie.

The Turtles last appeared on the big screen in 2016's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, the sequel to the Michael Bay-produced 2014 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles live-action movie reboot. Prior to that, the Turtles had a trilogy of live-action films in the early 1990s. Another live-action reboot was previously annoucned to be in development, with Bay's team returning as producers.