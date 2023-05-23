Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Release Date Moved Up, New Trailer Announced

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will arrive in theaters earlier than expected. Paramount has moved the upcoming animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie's release date up to August 2nd, two days earlier than its previous date. Paramount also announced that a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem trailer will debut next week, on May 31st. Fans can also check out a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie poster below. Seth Rogen is producing the CG-animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie and has said that the film will focus on the "teenage" part of that title, drawing comparisons to the movies like Stand By Me and Lady Bird.

"They do skate, actually," Rogen said during an interview with the Hawk vs. Wolf podcast (confirmed by the new poster). "What's funny is we were having a call with the music supervisor because we were pretty far along on and there's a lot of music in it and they're like 'The music doesn't go together...It goes together but in a weird way like how would you describe it?' And our director was like 'I kind of describe it as what you would kind of hear playing Tony Hawk's Pro Skater.' It's like a random assortment of music, kind of, but it all fits together perfectly, it kind of has that same energy and spirit. But it really it actually it's like very similar and there are literally some songs that are from like the original Tony Hawk's Pro Skater. It's amazing it's really cool, and it's fully animated and it comes out in August and it's incredible. I'm really psyched about it."

(Photo: Paramount)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Cast

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem also features actual teenagers as the Turtles: Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon Raphael. The supporting cast features more familiar names: Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, John Cena as Rocksteady, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Seth Rogen as Bebop, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

According to the film's official synopsis, "In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem opens in theaters on August 2nd. Look for the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem trailer on May 31st.