Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Poster Revealed

The cowabunga era has arrived in the first poster for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Updates on the newest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle animated movie have been coming fast and furious these last couple of days. It was only a few days ago that the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards unveiled the official announcement of the Mutant Mayhem voice cast, which features the likes of Rose Byrne, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Ayo Edebiri, and more. This iteration of the Turles comes from producer Seth Rogen, and one look at the poster offers a glimpse at the animation and art style the movie will feature.

"Welcome to your cowabunga era. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: #MutantMayhem comes to theatres August 4, 2023. #TMNTMovie," a tweet from the official TMNT Movie account reads. As for the poster, it features either Raphael's or Michaelangelo's hand gripping a skateboard. The underside of the skateboard has a ton of graffiti art, such as Raph's ninja sai, the words "Turtles," fists, and more. Of course, the movie title and logo of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" is prominently featured, along with the film's release date of August 4th.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Full Cast Revealed

Seth Rogen announced the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem cast at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards over the weekend. Joining Rogen on stage were the voices of the four Turtles: Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), and Brady Noon (Raphael).

Other voice cast members include Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, John Cena as Rocksteady, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Brady Noon as Raphael, Seth Rogen as Bebop, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

"We are beyond thrilled by this world-class cast we've assembled to bring these iconic, beloved characters to life in a new chapter of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe. This really sets a new bar for this globally celebrated franchise, and we can't wait to show audiences this film," Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Animation, said in a statement.

What Is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem About?

According to the official synopsis, "In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."

Jeff Rowe (The Mitchells vs. the Machines) directed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Nickelodeon Movies and Point Grey Productions' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver are producing the film, Nickelodeon's first-ever CG-animated theatrical production, in partnership with Naito and Jason McConnell for Nickelodeon. Grey Point's Lukas Williams is co-producing and Josh Fagen is overseeing. Paramount Pictures will distribute the film worldwide. It opens in theaters on August 4th.