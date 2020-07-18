Tom and Jerry Live-Action Movie Logo Reveals First Look at Characters

✖

Tom & Jerry's return to the big screen recently suffered a delay, but thanks to a new logo from Warner Bros. for the upcoming live-action movie, we do have our first look at how the duo will look when the movie finally does hit theaters. While much of the cast will be real people, the beloved duo will once again be animated, and as you can see in the image below, they are looking quite close to their classic designs. The art itself has a modern flair, but the character designs and expressions are pure classic Tom & Jerry, which should make fans of the pair extremely happy. Now, it's unknown if Spike will also be animated or if he'll be live-action, but we're kind of hoping he is depicted in the same animated style.

You can check out the logo for the new film below.

Tom & Jerry is directed by Tim Story and stars Chloe Grace Moretz as Kayla, who works with Michael Pena's character Terrance in a hotel that Jerry ends up moving into. That's when they enlist the help of Tom to get rid of Jerry, and chaos ensues. Pena recently spoke about how much fun he had on the set while filming and had nothing but praise for Moretz, Story, and the whole crew.

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

"Oh, man, that was so cool," Pena said. "Sometimes, you show up on these movies, and the actor is still trying to find it. I don't know if they’re not prepared or whatever, but it happens every so often. But, Chloe Moretz was so on the money… She knew the script, and she was just awesome to go back and forth with. And Tim Story is just a stud. There are some directors who are good indie directors or good dramatic directors, but he’s a big movie director. He’s meant to be doing big movies. It didn’t seem like work when we were on set with the guy. He just wants fun, and fun is what we gave him. You always want to perform for your director, because he’s your first audience, and he was really easy to perform for. There’s a certain freedom that you want, especially for that kind of family movie. And sometimes, you don’t want that freedom. You want there to be a little bit of an edge and a little bit of tension. You can definitely sense that on some films."

Tom and Jerry haven't hit the big screen since 1992's Tom and Jerry: The Movie, which featured a fully voiced Tom and Jerry. Tom was voiced by Richard Kind while Jerry was voiced by Dana Hill, but this time around the duo will be silent. If you've watched the original cartoon though, you know they are quite skilled at communicating what they're feeling even without voices, and we can't wait to see what this project ends up looking like.

Tom & Jerry is currently slated to hit theaters on March of 2021.

