Top Gun: Maverick Just Broke Another Record Over a Year Later

Last year, Paramount Pictures released the highly anticipated sequel to the hit 1986 film, Top Gun, and no one could have seen how it would be received. Top Gun: Maverick brings back Tom Cruise as an older and even more rebellious Maverick and puts him in a much different position than he was in the first film. The Top Gun sequel was received fairly well with a 96% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and it did big numbers at the box office. Top Gun: Maverick was also nominated for multiple Academy Awards, including Best Picture, but lost out to Everything Everywhere All At Once. It seems that the long-awaited sequel is still breaking records a year later, as it has hit another major milestone in Japan. According to Deadline, Top Gun: Maverick has made $101.5 million at the Japanese box office, making it Cruise's highest-grossing film in that market.

Are There Plans for Top Gun 3?

Top Gun: Maverick's critical praise and being the only film during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to pass $1 billion at the box office have built up a need for a third film in the franchise. With all of that in mind, fans want to know if there will be a Top Gun 3. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently spoke with Variety and was asked about a potential threequel.

"You tell me, I have no idea," Bruckheimer said after being asked when the third Top Gun movie is getting made. "I wish ... We'll see, you never know." When asked if he's spoken to Cruise about ideas for another film, the producer replied, "Not yet. He's in the middle of shooting Mission: Impossible. He's got a lot of difficult, very hard stunts he's doing, so it's not the time to take his attention away from what's important to him right now."

Previously, Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski also addressed the possibility of a third film, asking, "Is there another story that is compelling enough that we need to go back?" Kosinski asked. "It seems to me at the end of this film that Maverick has some gas left in the tank. He's not settling down."

What do you think about the Top: Gun Maverick news? Did you enjoy the movie? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!