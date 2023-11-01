Hulu Adds One of the Best Sci-fi Trilogies Ever

One of the best sci-fi trilogies of the 1990s and 2000s is now streaming on Hulu: the Men In Black Trilogy!

Hulu has added one of the best sci-fi movie trilogies out there: the Men In Black Trilogy!

Sure it may seem controversial now, but back when Will Smith was at the height of his popularity in 1997, he did an odd pairing with Tommy Lee Jones in what few even knew was a comic book movie. The first Men In Black went on to smash the box office, earning over half a billion on a budget that was less than $100 million. The film spawned two sequels in 2002 and 2012 – but by the third film, it seemed as though both the stars of the franchise and audiences had lost some passion for the franchise. That said, Men In Black 3 had a time-travel narrative that brought the franchise and its leads (Smith's Agent J and Lee's Agent K) full circle to some final resolutions that felt like it brought closure to the franchise.

Men In Black: International (2019) tried to convert the trilogy into an entire franchise universe, with Marvel's Thor franchise stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson as the new agents carrying the franchise. A $253 million box office for a film budgeted at $100+ million made Sonyh put the franchise on standby, seemingly indefinitely.

The Men In Black Trilogy was streaming on Peacock earlier this year, and it seems like it must've had enough views for Disney and Hulu to bring it over to their streaming platform.

(Photo: Columbia Pictures)

Check out synopses for the Men In Black Trilogy movies, below:

Men In Black (1997) - Based off of the comic book. Unbeknownst to other people, there is a private agency code named MiB. This agency is some kind of extra-terrestrial surveillance corporation. Then, one of the agency's finest men only going by the name "K" (Tommy Lee Jones) , is recruiting for a new addition to the agency. He has chosen James Edwards (Will Smith) of the N.Y.P.D. Then, one day, a flying saucer crashes into Earth. This was an alien a part of the "Bug" race. He takes the body of a farmer (Vincent D'Onofrio) and heads to New York. He is searching for a super energy source called "The Galaxy". Now, Agents J and K must stop the bug before it can escape with the galaxy.

Men In Black II (2002) – Kay and Jay reunite to provide our best, last and only line of defense against a sinister seductress who levels the toughest challenge yet to the MIBs untarnished mission statement: protecting the earth from the scum of the universe. It's been four years since the alien-seeking agents averted an intergalactic disaster of epic proportions. And now it's a race against the clock as Jay must convince Kay-who not only has absolutely no memory of his time spent with the Men In Black, but is also the only living person left with the expertise to save the galaxy-to reunite with the MIB before the earth submits to ultimate destruction.

Men In Black 3 (2012) – After breaking out of LunarMax, a moon-based maximum security prison, Boris the Animal (Jemaine Clement) decides to go back in time and eliminate the person who arrested him – Agent K (Josh Brolin). When he does so, Agent J (Will Smith) realizes that the timeline has been changed and he too travels back to July 15, 1969, the day before Agent K is killed. After overcoming some disbelief, J manages to convince young K and others of just who he is and why he's there. With the help of Griffin (Michael Stuhlbarg), a being who can see all timelines, they track Boris down. J also learns a secret, something old Agent K (Tommy Lee Jones) had never told him.

The Men In Black Trilogy is now streaming on Hulu.