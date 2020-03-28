Tom Hanks Provides Coronavirus Update, Reveals He’s Back Home with Rita Wilson

The novel coronavirus continues to affect the everyday lives of people everywhere, and celebrities are no exception. Some of the first big names in Hollywood to test positive for COVID-19 were Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. The couple has been frequently updating fans of their status via social media and lifting spirits with their fun videos. Today, Hanks took to Twitter to provide another update and share some good news. According to his latest post, the couple is back home after receiving care in Australia.

"Hey, Folks… We're home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with the sheltering in place and social distancing. Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it," Hanks wrote. You can check out the tweet in the post below:

During their quarantine in Australia, Hanks and Wilson were extremely active on social media. At one point, Hanks channeled Mr. Rogers in an update, who he recently played (and received an Oscar nomination for) in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Wilson also shared her quarantine playlist, and Hanks took the time to encourage his followers to vote during these trying times.

The spread of the novel coronavirus has caused wide-scale disruption across the entertainment industry, and a handful of actors have revealed they've tested positive for COVID-19. Idris Elba revealed he tested positive for the virus. LOST star Daniel Dae Kim tested positive. Entourage and Happy! actress Debi Mazar also revealed COVID-19 diagnosis. Many television shows have halted production. Tons of theatrical releases have been pushed back. Disney parks have shut down. The Game Developers Conference canceled its 2020 event after a series of company pullouts. London Book Fair was canceled. This year's SXSW was also canceled.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.